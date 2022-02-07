High School Girls Basketball Focus: Dramatic win shows JM's growth

The John Marshall girls basketball team has had a quiet confidence about it all season, led by All-State player Lilly Meister.

But the senior-dominated Rockets had that confidence hit a new level on Thursday, Feb. 3, after bouncing back from an 11-point halftime deficit at rival Mayo and winning in overtime. It was a huge night for JM's top two players, Meister and Katie Hurt. But the Rockets got plenty of contributions from others, too, a recent trend.

Read about JM's progress, Winona Cotter's historic win, Dover-Eyota's Malia Nelson's school record, and check out our weekly Power Rankings and Top 5 Performers in this latest High School Girls Basketball Focus.

TOP PERFORMERS

1. Lilly Meister, John Marshall

JM’s star 6-foot-2 center came up big again for the Rockets, with 28 points, 15 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 assists in JM’s overtime comeback win over Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 3. Meister drained 8 of 9 free throws in overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Triton’s Brylee Iverson has continued her recent torrid stretch for the Cobras. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

2. Brylee Iverson, Triton

Iverson has been on a roll. The 6-1 junior might have come up with her best game yet on Friday, Feb. 4, with 35 points (13-for-24 field-goal shooting, 2-for-6 on 3’s), 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals and 2 blocks in a 68-42 win over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.

Lake City’s Natalie Bremer (5) looks for a shot during a girls basketball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Lourdes High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

3. Natalie Bremer, Lake City

The 6-foot Bremer, a senior guard who has starred all season for the Tigers, had 30 points and six rebounds as Lake City beat a resurgent Kasson-Mantorville team by 22 points on Thursday, Feb. 3.

4. Tess Erlandson, Kenyon-Wanamingo

Erlandson, a junior guard, had 25 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals in an impressive 57-50 win over Blooming Prairie. She hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and was 8-of-13 overall from the field. Erlandson also knocked down 4 of 6 free throws.

La Crescent-Hokah's Emma Stavenau (42) goes up for a shot as Dover-Eyota's Kylie Lacey (31) defends during a Section 1AA girls basketball first round game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Eyota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

5. Emma Stavenau, La Crescent

The junior forward got off to a raucous start in a big win over Caledonia on Friday, Feb. 4, scoring her team’s first 10 points. Stavenau finished with 24 points as the Lancers won 45-42.

ADVERTISEMENT

POWER RANKINGS

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.

1. Goodhue (21-1)

Nobody is even coming close to Goodhue these days. The Wildcats, who have so many offensive and defensive weapons, figured to get a test against Stewartville on Thursday, Feb. 3. Instead, Goodhue got huge games from a bunch of players and won 79-60.

2. Hayfield (22-0)

The unbeaten Vikings have been playing with fire recently, but seem to know how to put it out. The latest close call happened Friday (Feb. 4) night, with NRHEG taking Hayfield to overtime before losing 60-53. The Vikings’ Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver are two of the best sophomores around.

3. Dover-Eyota (18-3)

The Eagles have won 14 of their last 15 games, including nine straight. There have been plenty of quality ones in there, too, beating Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lourdes, Winona Cotter, Byron, Stewartville and La Crescent-Hokah.

4. Winona Cotter (15-3)

ADVERTISEMENT

The only hesitation with Cotter is in wondering if No. 4 is high enough in these rankings. The Ramblers have won 15 of their last 16 games and last week beat one of Wisconsin’s best teams, La Crosse Aquinas, 51-42. The Ramblers have a lot of things figured out.

5. Stewartville (11-7)

Stewartville was feeling great about itself after beating strong teams Lake City and Plainview-Elgin-Millville in successive games. But then it ran into Goodhue (79-60 loss on Friday, Feb 4). The Wildcats seem on a level above pretty much everybody.

6. John Marshall (11-7)

That was a huge win for John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 3, beating Mayo in overtime. It was the second time the Rockets had beaten the Spartans this season.

7. Mayo (15-5)

Mayo can’t feel too horrible about what happened to it on Thursday, Feb. 3, against John Marshall, losing in overtime. And the Spartans have to feel darn-right good after what they pulled off Saturday, Feb. 6, beating No. 9-ranked Mankato West.

8. Austin (15-4)

The Packers dropped consecutive games in late January, which brought them from the No. 1-ranked team in this poll to No. 5. Then on Saturday, Feb. 5, they lost to below- .500-team Owatonna. Still, the Packers remain the favorites to emerge from Section 1AAA, however.

9. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (15-4)

After posting an impressive win over Caledonia on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Warriors have hit tougher times, losing in lopsided fashion to Goodhue and Stewartville. There is another tough test coming Monday at Lake City.

10. Lourdes (12-7)

The Eagles are coming off a dominant win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa in which they dominated inside and outside. That was with point guard CJ Adamson and 6-2 center Ella Hopkins each scoring 20 points.

NEWS AND NOTES

JM getting it done

John Marshall coach Phil Schroeder has emphasized all season that he wants his team to “learn.”

The Rockets seem to be doing just that and with it are having their production and their confidence rise.

Evidence was this past Thursday at Mayo, when the Rockets went from trailing by 11 points at halftime to winning 61-53 in overtime.

John Marshall’s Ava Haglund (4) shoots during a girls basketball game against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. John Marshall defeated Mayo 61-53 in overtime. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

They changed their defensive approach up just a tad after intermission, allowing themselves to get up on Mayo’s outside shooters more quickly, rode a stellar one-on-one defensive job by Katie Hurt on Mayo’s fast and skilled guard Hannah Hanson, and got plenty of team help on her as well. Hanson finished with 11 points, eight below her average.

“That is Katie’s forte, taking the other team’s best player and making them work,” Schroeder said. “Hannah still had (11 points), but holding her eight points under her average, that was huge.”

All of it, and a more patient second-half team approach on offense, led to an impressive comeback win against one of the Big Nine Conference’s hottest teams, Mayo.

Schroeder sure likes where his team is at and seems to be headed. The Rockets have the best player in the Big Nine, 6-foot-2 center/forward Lilly Meister (23 points, 12 rebounds per game), a strong sidekick in the 5-11 Hurt (12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists), as well as a nicely developing supporting cast, most of them seniors.

Ava Haglund averages five points and four rebounds, and twins Stacie and Sarah Mullenbach five points and two rebounds apiece.

After blowing out winless Faribault on Saturday, the Rockets are now 11-7 overall and 9-4 in the Big Nine. All of those seven losses have been by nine points or less, including an overtime loss to strong team Hastings.

Schroeder calls this an extremely cohesive group that loves playing together. All of it has made for a fun and satisfying season for the longtime coach.

“We’ve got a number of players who have taken things up a notch on defense as much as offense,” Schroeder said. “We’ve got kids who have more of an understanding of what they need to do and what they are able to do. It’s been fun. It’s just been a pleasure to be with them. This is a group that is confident but not cocky at all.”

Cotter makes history

Pat Bowlin knew there was plenty to play for as his team readied itself to take on La Crosse Aquinas on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in La Crosse, Wis.

First off, the Blugolds are traditionally one of the top programs in Wisconsin. It’s not easy to get a non-conference game with them, as they tend to only schedule what they view as “the best of the best.”

Cotter is no slouch, but it’s had a tough time getting Aquinas to say yes to them.

But it did this year, as the Ramblers are sitting with one of their best teams in a long time. Since dropping their first two games to a couple of non-conference powers (both just barely), Cotter entered its game with Aquinas with just one other loss, to Dover-Eyota on Jan. 7.

“The way we prepared for this game, we treated it like it was going to be a playoff game,” longtime Cotter coach Pat Bowlin said. “We did that knowing Aquinas’ reputation in Wisconsin. I watched a lot of film on them, with our schedule giving me the opportunity to do that.”

Cotter showed up ready especially with its defense, which traditionally has been among Minnesota’s best under Bowlin. This season, Cotter is outscoring its foes by an average of 67-49.

Cotter’s defense was even better than that against No. 2-ranked Aquinas (Wisconsin’s Division 4), which averages 62 points per game.

“We’re a team that can switch defensively 1-5 in our lineup,” Bowlin said. “It’s hard to go against a team that is switching and when every one of those defenders can guard the ball well. We made it really hard on them.”

So hard that Aquinas — a team that boasts two eventual Division I college players — was limited to 14 points in the second half and 42 for the game.

Cotter came away a 51-42 winner.

Things got even better for Bowlin and his team when the game was done. Word quickly spread that the Ramblers had just pulled off something historic. They’d handed Aquinas its first home loss in six years, breaking up a winning streak of 63 games.

“It was a huge win,” Bowlin said.

Record book for Nelson

The good times have continued for Dover-Eyota forward Malia Nelson, who is having a sensational senior season.

On Monday, Jan. 31, Nelson scored 22 points, That gave her 1,718 for her career, a school record. Nelson is averaging a southeastern-Minnesota best 26 points per game this year.

UPCOMING GAMES

Chatfield at Kingsland, Tuesday, Feb. 8: Kingsland has been on a roll, winning six straight games against fellow Class A schools. Things get a lot tougher against Class AA Chatfield, which has a tough tandem in Kara Goetzinger and Peyton Berg.

Mayo at Mankato East, Tuesday, Feb. 8: What a wicked schedule it’s been recently for Mayo. The Spartans will have played powers Austin, JM and Mankato West in succession before traveling to No. 7- ranked (Class AAA) Mankato East on Tuesday.

Byron at Stewartville, Tuesday, Feb. 8: Byron has won its last four, but all against sub-.500 teams. Now here comes Stewartville, a forceful team that is finally close to full strength.

Mankato West at John Marshall, Friday, Feb. 11: The teams played earlier this season with West emerging a three-point winner. JM is better now than it was then. Also, Mayo beat West on Saturday, Feb. 5.

John Marshall at Century, Saturday, Feb. 12: This will be the first time the city rivals will have met this season. JM has a veteran group with a couple of stars. Century has a young and promising team, but with a senior who's having her best season ever, Jordyn Sutton.