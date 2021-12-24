High School Girls Basketball Focus: Hayfield gets a breakout performance

The girls basketball season is now five weeks old. That means it's time to start digging into who is doing what and how.

A great place to start is with Hayfield's Aine Stasko's accomplishment on Dec. 17, the senior draining nine 3-pointers en route to a 40-point night.

TOP 5 STANDOUTS

1. Aine Stasko, Hayfield

It's hard to top what Stasko came up with on Dec. 17. The senior guard scored 40 points — the second-highest single-game total in program history — and got there on the strength of hot 3-point shooting. Stasko nailed 9 of 10 shots from beyond the arc. Who does that?!?! Well, Stasko does, at least for one night.

Dover-Eyota's Malia Nelson (23) dribbles while defended by Chatfield's Peyton Berg (21) during a girls basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chatfield. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

2. Malia Nelson, Dover-Eyota

It’s been an incredible start to the season for Nelson, a 5-8 guard/forward. The senior is averaging more than 30 points per game but is also a do-everything player (six steals per game). On Dec. 17 against Lewiston-Altura, Nelson was good for 35 points and 17 rebounds.

Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) finds an opening during a girls basketball game against Byron on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Byron High School in Byron. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

3. Natalie Bremer, Lake City

It was a historic night on Tuesday for the Lake City star guard, the senior getting her 2,000th point on the final basket of her team's 61-44 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Bremer finished the evening with 31 points and six rebounds, hitting five 3-pointers along the way.

4. Taylor Clarey, Century

Clarey is quickly developing into not only one of the top sophomores in the Big Nine Conference, but one of its top players, period. She was at her best Dec. 17 in a win over Albert Lea. Clarey scored 28 points on 8-for-15 shooting, including 5-for-8 accuracy on 3-point shots. She also nailed 7 of 8 free throws and had four steals.

John Marshall's Lilly Meister (52) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Mankato West Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

John Marshall’s Katie Hurt (2) drives towards the basket during a girls basketball game at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

5. Lilly Meister and Katie Hurt, John Marshall

It was the combination effort that jumped out so much on Friday from these two Division I-bound JM seniors. Six-foot-2 center Meister and 5-11 guard Hurt accounted for 51 of their team’s 71 points in a lopsided win over Faribault. Meister had 27, Hurt 24.

POWER RANKINGS

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) takes a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball semifinal game against Houston Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Houston beat Hayfield 62-49. <br/> Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

1. Hayfield (8-0)

There is a lot here. Hayfield can score (69 points per game), it can guard (allowing 33.2 points per game) and it has balance. The Vikings’ game on Dec. 4 against Kingsland figured to be a showdown. Instead, it was a blowout. Hayfield won 66-39.

Austin's Hope Dudycha is proving herself to be a serious passing and scoring threat again this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link

2. Austin (6-0)

The Packers are one of most prolific scoring teams in Class AAA, averaging 67 points per game. There is a clear leader here, honorable-mention All-State point guard Hope Dudycha (averaging 21 points per game). But this is a balanced club. Athletic forward Olivia Walsh (28-inch vertical jump) averages 13 points, and guards Cassidy Shute and Emma Dudycha average nine apiece.

3. Stewartville (4-2)

It might seem odd to have a team with two losses this high in the pecking order. But consider the losses. They were to No. 6-ranked Totino-Grace (Class AAA) and No. 5 St. Croix Lutheran (Class AA) in overtime. Mixed in have been lopsided wins over solid teams Albert Lea, Kasson-Mantorville and Lourdes. The Tigers are balanced and they can score, averaging 67 points per game.

Goodhue's Joslyn Carlson (45) dribbles past Kasson-Mantorville's Mya Suess (32) in a game last season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahliqust

4. Goodhue (7-0)

A scheduled game with Stewartville last week would have told a lot about how good Goodhue is. But it was postponed. The Wildcats’ record so far is spotless, though they’ve only played two strong teams so far, Lake City and Sauk Centre. The Wildcats’ numbers are spectacular, as they score 68 points per game and allow just 39, one of the top scoring differentials in the state.

5. John Marshall (4-1)

Since a season-opening loss to Austin, the Rockets have really gotten their act together. On a team that figured to be dominated by future Division I players Lilly Meister (Indiana University) and Katie Hurt (Lehigh University), JM is showing that it is more than that. A lopsided win over a solid Mayo team on Dec. 14 was a prime example, with Stacie Mullenbach chipping in 13 points and Laynie Meister 10.

6. Lake City (6-2)

Lake City had a tough situation to start the season, finding out it would be without star senior guard/forward Lilly Meincke for the year after she had knee surgery. But the Tigers have gradually been finding their way behind veteran standouts Natalie Bremer and Mya Shones. One of Lake City’s most impressive showings came in a loss, 53-50 to unbeaten Goodhue.

7. Dover-Eyota (5-2)

The Eagles have a girl on their team who is in the running for the Post Bulletin's Player of the Year, guard/forward Malia Nelson. Nelson can do pretty much everything and is scoring more than 30 points per game. A 12-point win Tuesday over Lourdes solidified Dover-Eyota as an excellent team.

8. Byron (3-2)

The Bears’ 69-56 win over Lake City on Dec. 2 jumps out. Byron’s Aubrey Akervik, Kendra Harvey, Makana Schroeder and Rylie Schnell all had nine points or more in that game.

9. Century (4-2)

Dare we say that this is the season that Century truly breaks through? After enduring nine straight losing seasons, the Panthers are sitting with a winning record now and have the look of a team that will stay that way. Sophomore guard Taylor Clarey is one of the better players in the Big Nine Conference and Jordyn Sutton is an experienced and skilled senior forward.

10. Kingsland (8-2)

The Knights’ 66-39 loss to our No. 1 team, Hayfield, was disappointing for them. But other than that, Kingsland has mostly drilled its opponents.

NEWS AND NOTES

Austin’s Olivia Walsh goes up for a shot while defended by Hill-Murray’s Ella Runyon (15) during a Class AAA state quarterfinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Austin’s Walsh shows off explosiveness

Austin's Olivia Walsh is a track and field standout. She high jumped an excellent 5-feet-3 last spring.

Walsh is using all of that athleticism, which includes plenty of speed, to also do big things on the basketball court. The 5-foot-10 junior is averaging 13 points (shooting better than 50% from the field), 6 rebounds and 3 steals per game for the unbeaten Packers.

“Olivia has some of those special (physical abilities) that you don’t coach,” Austin coach Eric Zoske said. “So many of these things just come natural to her. She’s made some unbelievable plays where she gets a rebound and then just sprints down the court with it. Olivia is just faster than everyone else. She’s like a racehorse, coming through the gates and ready to explode.”

Zoske says that Walsh has made big steps from a year ago, when she came off the bench for Austin.

“She gained a lot of confidence this summer playing for the (AAU) Southern Fury,” he said. “She had a good summer. That helped her out a lot.”

Goodhue stealing again

Goodhue has won for years behind quickness, speed and a swarming defense. That’s true all over again, though a slight uptick in height can also be added to the Wildcats’ ledger.

“We have three girls in the 5-foot-9 range this year, Tori Miller, Joslyn Carlson and Elisabeth Gadient,” Goodhue coach Josh Wieme said. “That has helped us get a lot of tipped balls this year.”

Goodhue tips balls, recovers them, then goes dashing the other way for layups. That has been a big part of it averaging 68 points per game. Miller and Gadient are the leading scorers, at 17 and 14 points per game, respectively.

“Tori and Elisabeth are really good full-court players,” Wieme said. “Half of their points come in transition.”

Carlson (10 ppg.) and Anika Schafer (12 ppg.) give balanced Goodhue two more players who average in double figures.

The rankings

There are currently four girls basketball teams from southeastern Minnesota ranked in the state’s top 10. In Class AAA, Austin is No. 2, with Becker occupying the top spot. Class AA has Lake City at No. 4 and Goodhue at No. 6. In Class A, Hayfield is ranked sixth.

Hopkins is No. 1 in Class AAAA, Providence Academy No. 1 in Class AA and Mountain Iron-Buhl No. 1 in Class A.