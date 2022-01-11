High School Girls Basketball Focus: Just one unbeaten left, Hayfield

It's been quite a week for southeastern Minnesota girls basketball, with Dover-Eyota snapping Winona Cotter's 10-game winning streak and a bunch of tough and well-matched teams going at it on Saturday, Jan. 8 in the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge. It was an event that saw Austin finally lose a game, Caledonia show it's for real with a win over Lake City and Goodhue pull off an inspired win over No. 3-ranked St. Croix Lutheran.

Let's get a look at what happened, starting with our Top 5 Standouts.

TOP 5 STANDOUTS

Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) takes a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball semifinal game against Houston Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Houston beat Hayfield 62-49. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

1. Kristen Watson, Hayfield

Watson, a 5-foot-4 guard, scored 26 points on 12-for-21 shooting on Thursday, Jan. 7. It came in an 84-27 win over Southland. Watson also had eight steals in the game. Watson followed that up with a 31-point game one day later. The tenacious sophomore is averaging 4.7 steals and 20 points this season, and is part of a Hayfield team that is unbeaten.

2. Hannah Hanson, Mayo

The ultra-athletic Hanson was up to more high-octane stuff on Friday, Jan. 7. Hanson scored 31 points (11-for-25 shooting, 7-for-9 on free throws) and also managed seven rebounds and seven steals. It all came in a 77-67 win over Owatonna.

Triton’s Brylee Iverson (24) looks for a pass while being defended by Lourdes’ Caroline Adamson during a girls basketball game on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Lourdes High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

3. Brylee Iverson, Triton

Iverson’s team has mostly struggled this season, at 2-8 overall. But Iverson continues to be a star. On Thursday, Jan. 8, in a 47-40 loss to Lewiston-Altura, the 6-foot-1 junior had 25 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 block. Iverson drained 9 of 20 shots from the field, with three 3-pointers.

Winona Cotter's Megan Morgan has continued to be a driving force for the Ramblers. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

4. Megan Morgan, Winona Cotter

Morgan, a senior guard, put up some hefty numbers in a win Tuesday, Jan. 4, against Plainview-Elgin-Millville. The Cotter star scored 29 points, getting it done on 10-for-16 shooting from the field, (1-for-3 on 3-pointers), and a perfect 8-for-8 effort from the free throw line. She also had 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists.

5. Ava Miller, Mayo

The Spartans had been getting the vast majority of their points from their guards and small forwards. That changed on Tuesday, Jan. 4, when the 6-foot-2 Miller, a sophomore, went off for 23 crucial points in a one-point win over Red Wing. The bloodlines are good for Miller. She is the younger sister of 2021 Mayo graduate Anna Miller, who’s now playing at Division I Drake University.

POWER RANKINGS

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.

1. Hayfield (13-0)

There’s just one unbeaten team left in southeastern Minnesota and it’s the Vikings. Not only has nobody been able to beat Hayfield, no one has come close. Hayfield is beating teams by an average of 69-35. The Vikings have one of the hottest players around in guard Kristen Watson. The sophomore had games of 31 and 21 points last week.

Austin's Emma Dudycha goes up for a layup in the first half during a girls basketball game against Northfield on Thursday on Jan. 6, 2022, Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

2. Austin (10-1)

It was No. 5-ranked St. Paul Como Park that finally solved the No. 1-ranked Packers, beating them 74-69 in the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 8. Still, this remains a dynamite team, with balance and a star in Hope Dudycha (26 points against Como Park).

Goodhue’s Tori Miller (11) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA girls basketball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

3. Goodhue (11-1)

The No. 5-ranked Wildcats pulled off a mini stunner on Saturday, Jan. 8. It wasn’t shocking that they beat No. 3-ranked St. Croix Lutheran, but it was surprising that they did it minus two players out with injured ankles — Joslyn Carlson and Tori Miller. Carlson didn’t play at all, while Miller mostly just played in the first half. Goodhue is deep and extremely well coached.

4. Winona Cotter (10-3)

Cotter finally had its win streak snapped at 10 games, Dover-Eyota doing the honors. The Ramblers have had a variety of players stepping up this year but their best player remains Megan Morgan, a star senior guard.

5. Dover-Eyota (10-3)

The Eagles showed they belong this high in the power poll by beating Winona Cotter 73-65 on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Eagles have now won six of their last seven games and are starting to be more than a one-girl show (Malia Nelson). Against Cotter, Laken Koehler had 14 points, Paige Johnson and Olivia Riley 10 each and Sophie Andring nine.

6. Caledonia (8-5)

If we were basing the Power Poll strictly on what happened this past week, Caledonia might be closer to No. 1. The Warriors pulled off a pair of impressive wins this week, beating Dover-Eyota 61-53 and then Lake City 47-46. Caledonia has excellent depth, with nine players scoring against Dover-Eyota.

Mya Shones, right, is a constant force on offense and defense for a Lake City girls basketball team that is ranked sixth in the state. Post Bulletin file photo

7. Lake City (8-3)

The Tigers have won seven of eight games, the lone loss to suddenly sizzling Caledonia on Saturday, Jan. 8. Natalie Bremer and Mya Shones are one of the best 1-2 punches in southeastern Minnesota, Bremer doing it with her scoring (26 ppg.), rebounding (8 rpg.) and steals (4 spg.), and the 6-foot-1 Shones doing it with her defense, rebounding (8 rpg.) and just enough scoring (11 ppg.).

8. Lourdes (9-4)

Lourdes picked up a head-turning win over Stewartville just over a week ago, then followed that up with two easy wins before falling to No. 1-ranked Minnehaha Academy in the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge. Vivica Bretton has emerged as a dominant small forward after starting off the season injured.

9. Mayo (8-3)

Hannah Hanson has been blistering the last three weeks and it’s helped carry the Spartans to five straight wins. Mayo has shown it can win the close ones, beating Red Wing and Lakeville South by a point each. Sophomore center Ava Miller came up big against Red Wing, with 23 points.

10. Stewartville (6-4)

It was a tough loss on Saturday, Jan. 8, to St. Peter as the Tigers gave up a late lead. Stewartville also stumbled in a recent loss to Lourdes, struggling with its shooting. Still, the Tigers can be quite good as was shown by earlier wins over Byron and Lourdes.

NEWS AND NOTES

Bromeling, team adjusting nicely

After four years spent coaching Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball teams, Andy Bromeling made the switch this year to Mayo.

It’s been an adjustment, as he knew it would be. But mostly, it’s been a smooth and satisfying one.

“Everything is going great,” the 42-year-old Bromeling said. “There are always going to be a few bumps in the road. But overall, this has been a great fit. Mayo High School has been open arms with me.”

The progress Bromeling’s team has made has him especially pleased. The Spartans are trending upward, with five straight wins. That includes a hard-fought 58-49 win over tough team Byron in the Rotary Holiday Classic.

Bromeling says he’s learning as he goes with this Mayo team, as are his players.

Lake City down to a 'Big Two'

“It’s always going to be a learning process (coaching a new team),” Bromeling said. “It’s the players learning me, and me learning them. As a coach, you have to figure out which buttons to push as you get to know your players better. And these players have a lot to learn, because only two of them (Hannah Hanson and Taylor Hill) were members of the varsity last year. I’m playing 11 kids, and so there have been nine of them who are needing to get comfortable. But it’s starting to happen.”

The Lake City girls basketball team had a “Big Three” last year, juniors-at-the-time Natalie Bremer, Lilly Meincke and Mya Shones. But after Meincke underwent season-ending knee surgery a month ago, that “Big Three” was trimmed to a “Big Two.”

It’s not been easy, but the Tigers are making it work. Bremer, arguably the top player in the Hiawatha Valley League, has sure done her part, averaging 26 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. The 6-foot-1 Shones has been strong, too, with 11 points and eight rebounds per game.

The emotional part of not having lifelong friend and teammate Meincke out on the floor has been tough, says Bremer. But trying to physically replace her has been just as challenging.

“Lilly’s scoring ability and us not having that at the beginning of the year was really hurting us,” Bremer said. “And Lilly’s defense had also been tremendous. We counted on her shutting down the other team’s best player, and she was also a big rebounder for us. Replacing those aspects was huge and traumatic.”

Still, Lake City has done it. After dropping two of its first four games, it has won seven of eight. Lake City has turned to a bunch of younger players to help make that happen.

Bremer has been impressed with them.

“They’ve done really well with it considering the spot they were put in,” Bremer said. “They come every day, willing to work as hard as they can.”

Section 1AA is loaded

An early prediction about who will emerge as the eventual champion and state representative from Section 1AA would be a mere crapshoot.

That’s a reflection of the incredible power and balance of the section. There are nine Section 1AA teams with at least nine wins, and five of those with just three or fewer losses — Goodhue, Winona Cotter, Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-MIllville and Dover-Eyota.

Two Section 1AA teams are ranked, Goodhue at No. 5 and Lake City at No. 6. But the Section 1AA team playing the best basketball right now is Winona Cotter, having won 10 of its last 11 games, including a 21-point win over Goodhue.

Two more Section 1AA teams that jump out are Lourdes and Dover-Eyota. Lourdes is coming on strong, including getting a head-turning 13-point win over excellent team Stewartville on Jan. 3. The Eagles take on Lake City on Tuesday in another big test.

Dover-Eyota might have the section’s top player, 5-foot-8 forward Malia Nelson. The senior has averaged better than 30 points all season and is also arguably the section’s best defensive player. D-E handed Lourdes a 66-57 loss on Dec. 21. Nelson had 22 points in that one, while Paige Johnson had 15 and Sophie Andring 11. D-E got an even bigger win on Friday, Jan. 7, ending Cotter’s 10-game winning streak with a 73-65 win.

UPCOMING GAMES

Century at Mayo, Tuesday, Jan. 11: Century has shown signs of excellent improvement this season, led by senior forward Jordyn Sutton and a bunch of sophomores, including high-scoring guard Taylor Clarey. Sutton is having her best season ever, both driving to the basket and pulling up for midrange jumpers. Mayo can be a handful behind the area’s best athlete, junior guard Hannah Hanson and a bevy of players who are quick and can score.

Lake City at Lourdes, Tuesday, Jan. 11: Two of the best guards and athletes in southeastern Minnesota will go at it here, Lake City’s Natalie Bremer and Lourdes’ CJ Adamson. The game also showcases two of the area’s best centers, Lake City’s 6-1 senior Mya Shones and Lourdes 6-3 junior Ella Hopkins.

Lourdes at Goodhue, Friday, Jan. 14: Will Lourdes be able to handle Goodhue’s full-court pressure? it’s swarming and unrelenting. If the Eagles can turn Goodhue’s pressure defense against it and attack it for easy layups, Lourdes has a great shot. But that’s easier said than done.

Austin at Mayo, Friday, Jan. 14: Austin is ranked No. 1 in the state and had backed that up until losing Saturday, Jan. 8 to St. Paul Como Park. The Packers are terrifically balanced and athletic. Mayo can match up with their athletes, but doesn’t have as many offensive options as Austin.

Dover-Eyota vs. Byron (at Kasson), Saturday, Jan. 15: Dover-Eyota’s success this season has been a bit of a surprise, having graduated so many players from last year's 13-7 team. But behind the dazzling player of forward Malia Nelson, the Eagles have made things work. Byron will be a tough test for D-E, with all of its quickness and tenacity.

