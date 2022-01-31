High School Girls Basketball Focus: P-E-M showing it belongs

There's some shuffling that's gone on in this week's Top 10 Power Rankings. For the first time in weeks, Hayfield is not No. 1. Goodhue is the new queen on the block.

Also, Plainview-Elgin-Millville has made its way into the top 10. In this latest High School Girls Basketball Focus, we take a look at what's made P-E-M special. Hint: They Bulldogs have a pair of excellent forwards as well as a new coach who is a quick study.

Top 5 Standouts, Power Rankings and plenty of News and Notes here. Dig in.

TOP 5 STANDOUTS

John Marshall's Lilly Meister (52) goes up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Bloomington Jefferson Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

1. Lilly Meister, John Marshall

Meister, the Rockets' star 6-foot-2 senior, scored 29 points in a one-point overtime loss to Hastings. That allowed the Indiana University-bound Meister to hit 2,000 points for her career. It was a massive all-around game for Meister, also with 20 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists.

John Marshall's Katie Hurt (2) takes a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Bloomington Jefferson Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

2. Katie Hurt, John Marshall

Hurt entered JM's game against Hastings averaging 11 points per game, playing more quarterback than scorer. She went way over that against the Raiders, pouring in 28 points and hitting three 3-pointers. Hurt hit 10 of 21 field-goal attempts. But that wasn't all. The 6-foot senior also had 10 assists, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) drives the ball towards the basket during a girls basketball game against Lourdes on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Lourdes High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

3. Haylie Strum, Stewartville

After missing the team’s previous four games with illness, the junior guard returned with a vengeance in helping get her team back on track. Strum had 23 points and seven rebounds in a win over Lake City.

Dover-Eyota's Malia Nelson (23) is introduced during a girls basketball game against Chatfield Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chatfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

4. Malia Nelson, Dover-Eyota

It seems rare when Nelson doesn’t have a big game. She certainly was “big” again on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in a win over solid foe La Crescent. The 5-foot-8 senior scored 31 points, hitting 3 of 5 3-point tries and 8 of 10 free throws. She also had 10 rebounds and seven steals. Nelson is now tied with Teresa Meiners for the Dover-Eyota career steals record, with 125. She’s also just 16 points shy of the school’s career scoring record.

5. Abigail O’Reilly, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

It’s been quite a month for P-E-M and its biggest star, forward O’Reilly. The loudest noise the Bulldogs made came on Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they beat sizzling Caledonia 63-47. Six-foot-1 junior O’Reilly had 27 points. She followed that up two days later with a 30-points, 12-rebounds performance against Lewiston-Altura.

POWER RANKINGS

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.

1. Goodhue (19-1)

There is a new No. 1 on this list, and it’s the athletic, relentless and sweet-shooting Wildcats. Goodhue comes at teams with never-ending full-court pressure. It can also put the ball in the basket, with a pack of drivers and shooters. Nobody has beaten Goodhue since Dec. 27, when Winona Cotter got it done.

2. Hayfield (19-0)

On its face, it’s strange to go through another week spotless, be the area’s only unbeaten team, and drop one spot in this power poll. But there are two things to consider: Hayfield’s schedule has not been particularly challenging, and it also nearly lost twice last week, beating Blooming Prairie 40-38 and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 48-46. Hayfield remains a heck of a team, but it’s getting tested now. The Vikings are ranked fourth in Class A.

3. Dover-Eyota (16-3)

Not only are the Eagles on a seven-game winning streak, but they’ve won almost all of those by decisive margins. It’s easy to imagine Dover-Eyota running the table the rest of the regular season. It’ll be favored in all of its final seven games.

4. Austin (14-3)

The No. 1-ranked Packers (Class AAA) are coming off two recent losses as well as another game in which they had to bounce back from a 12-point halftime deficit to win. Mayo beat Austin 68-64 on Saturday night. The other loss was a "50-50" game against No. 2 ranked Mankato East. The narrow win was over Mankato West, which is a sparkling 13-4 and ranked No. 8.

5. Winona Cotter (13-3)

Cotter has one loss in its last 13 games, that to a Dover-Eyota team that is ranked two spots above it in this power poll. Cotter has a sweet blend of basketball players and athletes, and as good a coach as there is in this area, veteran guy Pat Bowlin.

6. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (14-3)

The Bulldogs are making their first appearance in this power poll, and they’ve earned it. A win over surging Caledonia on Tuesday, Jan. 25, really sticks out. P-E-M has one of the top forward combinations in southeastern Minnesota in Abigail O’Reilly and Lauren Rott.

7. Caledonia (13-7)

Caledonia has won nine of its last 11 games and one of those losses was by a respectable 62-57 to the No. 1-ranked team in this power poll, Goodhue. The Warriors are packed with talented juniors.

8. Mayo (14-4)

After getting thumped by Century after showing up with a depleted roster, Mayo has strung together six straight wins, the latest one leaping out. The Spartans beat No. 1-ranked Austin (Class AAA) 68-64 on Saturday night. Mayo's schedule will continue to be tough its next three games, the Spartans playing winning teams John Marshall, Mankato West and Mankato East. West and East are both ranked.

9. Century (9-7)

The Panthers hung tough with top-10 ranked teams Mankato West and Mankato East in the last two weeks, but had a disappointing loss to Red Wing. The Panthers continue to get great play from forward Jordyn Sutton and guard Taylor Clarey.

10. Stewartville (10-6)

The Tigers are returning to health, and that doesn’t bode well for anyone in their path. The most significant return to the lineup has been Haylie Strum. The junior guard put up 23 points and seven rebounds in a win Tuesday, Jan. 25, against formidable Lake City. Strum is in the top two in a bunch of statistical categories for Stewartville.

NEWS AND NOTES

Bulldogs show they belong

Wyatt Nelson is in his first season as the Plainview-Elgin-Millville girls basketball coach.

One would never know it by the way his team is performing for the 26-year-old Byron High School graduate.

P-E-M is 14-3 overall, including having beaten a sizzling Caledonia team last week, 63-47.

“This has been a blast; I don’t know what else I could ask for,” said Nelson, whose previous coaching experience had been at the boys seventh- and ninth-grade levels, at Triton and Pine Island. “I didn’t have a lot of expectations going in. I was told our team was young, so I wasn’t sure how it would turn out. But after our first week of practice, I could see it was a special group. It was just the way they played and melded together.”

It’s a special group led by a pair of junior forwards, 6-foot-1 Abigail O’Reilly and 5-10 Lauren Rott. O’Reilly has been one of the top players all season from the Three Rivers Conference, averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds per game. Rott has also made a big impact, managing 12 points and seven rebounds per game while showing an ability to knock down outside shots and drive to the basket.

As for O’Reilly, who scored 27 points in the win over Caledonia, she’s impressed Nelson not only with her physical abilities, but her leadership.

“She has been a big part of our success,” Nelson said. “Abigail is always giving 110%, and she does all the little things. She’s got such a positive attitude.”

P-E-M’s win over Caledonia had a big impact on the way it now sees itself. It was the Bulldogs’ first win over a team that is considered one of the top contenders in Section 1AA.

Nelson is hoping that confidence carries over to the final three weeks of the regular season. Still left on the schedule are games with powers Lake City, Dover-Eyota, Byron and solid team Chatfield.

“Beating Caledonia gave us a huge confidence boost,” Nelson said. “It allows us to now know we can compete with those kinds of teams.”

Triton’s Brylee Iverson (24) looks for a pass while being defended by Lourdes’ Caroline Adamson during a girls basketball game on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Lourdes High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Iverson takes it down low

Brylee Iverson has caught the attention of college scouts, the Triton forward already with a bunch of Division II offers and a couple of lower-level Division I’s.

The 6-foot-1 junior has also caught the attention of those she’s been competing against, especially recently. In three of Iverson’s last five games, she’s had totals of 39 points, 34 points and 25 points.

After a cool-shooting start to the season, Iverson has taken off. She’s done that as she’s changed from being a largely perimeter scorer, to often taking her game inside.

There, she uses her quickness and footwork to bury defenders.

“Brylee is a tough matchup,” Triton coach Dustin Wright said. “The last month or so, she’s really taken advantage of her inside game. She’s getting her inside touches and really finishing well. But that is one of the things that makes her so good is that she can score inside and out. When she is playing like this, she just raises the confidence level of everyone around her.”

Iverson, already in her third year as a starter, is averaging 21 points and nine rebounds per game.

Stewartville has returned

Stewartville was looking like one of the top teams in southeastern Minnesota for a six-game stretch, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 29. The Tigers won all of those games, including impressive ones over Lourdes, Byron and Owatonna.

Things took a dive shortly after that, with injuries and sickness greatly setting the Tigers back. Tough teams Lourdes, Dover-Eyota and Goodhue all took turns beating them, including the No. 3-ranked Wildcats emerging with a 38-point win.

Starters Haylie Strum, Keeley Steele, Avery Spencer and Ella Waltman all missed games in that stretch. Strum, the team’s biggest star, sat out four straight with sickness.

Gradually, though, the Tigers are returning to strength. That certainly showed on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with Stewartville ending a two-game losing streak by beating excellent Lake City 72-67. It was quite a return for junior do-everything guard Strum, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Though the losing stretch wasn’t easy to take for Stewartville coach Ryan Liffrig or his players, he believes they’ll look back on it as a blessing. The Tigers developed player depth in that time and now have a number of girls assuming bigger roles.

Liffrig believes that will pay dividends the rest of the season.

“We got to see some different players do some things with some girls playing more than they had been,” Liffrig said. “Some of these kids shined a bit. I hope we’re deeper now.”

Liffrig is going to have a better idea of advancements in the next number of days, with his team facing some serious tests. Stewartville plays 14-3 team Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Monday, No. 3-ranked Goodhue on Friday and then rugged team Byron on Feb. 8, the first two on the road.

UPCOMING GAMES

Stewartville at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Monday, Jan. 31: Plainview-Elgin-Millville has just three losses this season. But Stewartville will provide a serious test. P-E-M has a recent win over tough team Caledonia, giving it confidence.

Stewartville at Goodhue, Thursday, Feb. 3: Stewartville has returned to good health and has a number of players who can score, led by junior guard Haylie Strum. Goodhue is the hottest team around and is a serious contender to win a state championship. In sophomore Elisabeth Gadient, Goodhue has one of the more up-and-coming point guards in the state. The Wildcats allow just 44.3 points per game.

John Marshall at Mayo, Thursday, Feb. 3: John Marshall has the best player in southeastern Minnesota and one of the best in the state, 6-foot-2 senior Lilly Meister. She also has a nice sidekick in Division I-bound guard Katie Hurt, who scored 28 points on Saturday. Mayo happens to have one of the top “athletes” in the state (basketball, volleyball, track and field), Hannah Hanson. Might Hanson guard Meister? Hanson is fast, quick, strong and in the 5-9 range. The Spartans are coming off a signature win over No. 1-ranked Austin.

