High School Girls Basketball Focus: Triton's Iverson is almost back

Brylee Iverson spent much of the last three months going stir crazy.

The Triton senior’s favorite activity — playing basketball — was taken away. Iverson’s sedentary life was thanks to having had surgery in October for a rare condition, exertional compartment syndrome.

“Sitting around, it was really tough,” Iverson said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

That ECS surgery came after having been operated on in August of 2021 for another rare condition, popliteal artery entrapment syndrome. The syndromes can be related and both had an effect on her lower legs, causing them to cramp, become numb, turn black and blue and have a pins-and-needles sensation.

Iverson played through all of that last year but couldn’t keep going starting early this school year. So, she had that second surgery, with insertions in her left calf.

Iverson figured to be back in time for the start of this season, but was hit with a staph infection weeks after the surgery. That landed her back in the hospital for another five days.

It’s been quite a stretch for the 6-foot-1 senior, who averaged 22 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists per game last season and will play next year at Division II Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

It’s been quite a stretch for her young Triton team, too, which has gone 0-8 in her absence.

Iverson’s hope is that she can return to the lineup this week or next. She’s been practicing without pain recently but is still trying to get in cardio shape.

“We’ve missed Brylee a lot,” Triton coach Dustin Wright said. “Everyone knows that she is one of the best players in this part of the state. She’s among the top handful of kids. We were missing what a big part of us that she is, with her scoring and her defense. We were also missing not having that leader on the court.”

Iverson has been doing her best to provide whatever leadership she can, though she’s had to do it from the bench rather than the court.

Wright commended her for all of those efforts. He says she has managed to keep her own and her team’s spirits up even in the facing of losing.

“She has been doing a great job of being vocal at practices and games,” Wright said. “She has been our biggest supporter from the bench. Any role she can have, she wants to do it.”

Soon it will be time for Iverson to fulfill the role that comes most naturally for her, performing as one of best basketball players there is in southeastern MInnesota.

She can’t wait.

“I am so excited to get back,” Iverson said.

TOP 5 STANDOUTS

Lewiston-Altura senior Kylie Verthein is now healthy after having torn her ACL as a sophomore. Contributed / Greta Verthein

1. Kylie Verthein, Lewiston-Altura

The Cardinals senior forward turned in her biggest game this season, scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in a 55-53 win over Onalaska Luther on Thursday, Dec. 29. Verthein is looking completely back from ACL surgery done in winter of 2021.

Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) goes up for a shot defended by Grand Meadow's Sydney Cotten (4) during the Section 1A championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

2. Kristen Watson, Hayfield

It wasn’t nearly Watson’s highest scoring game of the season, her 20 points scored on Thursday, Dec. 29 in a narrow win over Grand Meadow. But those 20 were historic, as the point guard used them to surpass Leslie Wilson (2008) as Hayfield’s all-time scoring leader with 1,418 points. Watson is just a junior.

Mayo's Hannah Hanson (1) drives to the basket during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Hannah Hanson, Mayo

Hanson, one of the top all-around athletes ever out of Mayo, finished with 26 points (four 3-pointers) in a 75-57 drubbing of Farmington on Thursday, Dec. 29 in the Rotary Holiday Classic. But that wasn't nearly all that Hanson did. She also 9 rebounds, 7 steals and 5 assists. An all-around athlete and an all-around player.

Lourdes' Vivica Bretton (22) pulls up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. Vivica Bretton, Lourdes

It’s been a heck of a season so far for Bretton, a 5-9 senior who will play college basketball next year at Winona State University. Bretton, known most for her defensive prowess, turned in possibly her best offensive night ever in a 68-50 win over Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with 24 points. Bretton buried three 3-pointers.

5. Paige Klug, Caledonia

Klug is a 5-10 senior forward who can hurt opponents inside and outside offensively. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Klug went to work from the outside. She didn’t stop until she’d made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as the Warriors beat Maple River 81-53.

POWER RANKINGS

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.

Stewartville’s Ella Theobald (21) pulls down a rebound during a girls basketball game against Byron on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Stewartville (8-2)

The Tigers don’t have the VERY best record out there, but they are playing at a new level now. A 73-62 win over No. 10-ranked Goodhue (Class AA) on Dec. 20 was a signature one for Stewartville. The No. 9-ranked Tigers (Class AAA) are incredibly deep and talented.

2. Goodhue (7-2)

The Wildcats have one of the top one-two punches around in forward Tori Miller and point guard Elisabeth Gadient. Both are prolific scorers and excellent all-around players. Goodhue isn’t quite as deep as it’s been, but its starting five is terrific. The Wildcats are ranked 10th in Class AA.

3. Hayfield (8-1)

Here is another team with a dynamite one-two punch, junior point guard Kristen Watson and junior forward Natalie Beaver. A narrow win over solid team Grand Meadow (49-46) on Dec. 29 made the Vikings look a tad vulnerable. Hayfield is ranked sixth in Class A.

Mayo's Kaia Kirkeby (3) tries to keep the ball in bounds during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. Mayo (8-1)

Mayo was impressive in the two-day Rotary Holiday Classic, beating Farmington 75-57 and strong team Byron 69-49. Defense has been the No. 1 thing going for the Spartans. They are extremely quick out front with Kaia Kirkeby and Hannah Hanson, strong down low with 6-2 Ava Miller and have a heady and quick defender in Addison Hill. Mayo also has a seventh grader on the team, guard Amelia Mills, whose future seems limitless.

5. Lourdes (8-1)

The Eagles are coming off a Rotary Holiday Classic tournament in which they were strong defensively. They allowed Totino-Grace 46 points and then buried Farmington 44-29. Senior forward Vivica Bretton has taken her game up a couple of notches and has turned into a force at both ends of the court.

6. Caledonia (7-2)

The Warriors have just two losses, to Lourdes and Goodhue. Those are both forgivable. Caledonia, with its depth, talent and length, is more than capable of beating any Class AA team in southeastern Minnesota.

Grand Meadow's Kendyl Queensland (13) controls the ball while defended by Hayfield's Kenna Chick (2) during a Section 1A championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

7. Grand Meadow (6-1)

It was a loss more than any win so far that has made believers out of the Superlarks. That came on Dec. 29 against No. 6-ranked Hayfield, Grand Meadow falling just 49-46. The Queensland sisters — Lauren and Kendyl — were typically strong, combining for 29 points.

8. Byron (6-3)

The Bears were ranked eighth in the latest Class AA poll. They are likely to drop out of the top 10 after losing decisively twice in the Rotary Holiday Classic, to strong Class AAAA teams White Bear Lake and Mayo. Byron has an impressive win against Stewartville to its credit.

9. Century (6-3)

Things have slipped in the last few weeks for Century, with two losses in its last three games. The Panthers likely have their best team in years, though, with strong guard play and a tough player inside in junior Ella Zmolek, a rebounding star.

10. Chatfield (8-3)

The Gophers have hit a bit of a tough time recently. They have dropped their last two games decisively, 67-43 to New Ulm and 84-59 to Kasson-Mantorville. Both of those teams have winning records.

