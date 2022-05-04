High school golf results for Tuesday, May 3, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
GIRLS GOLF
• At Ferndale Golf Course, par 36-36—72
Lanesboro (546): Chloe Schnebly 105, Ari Hunington 130, Jessie Schreiber 168, Taylor Hanson 143.
Chatfield (Inc.): Taylor Ask 110, Mya Henry 120, Grace Copeman 124.
Houston (Inc.): Erin Walters 180, Lexi Weichert 160, Emily Weichert 185.
Kingsland (Inc.): Emily Sargent 142.
BOYS GOLF
• At Eastwood Golf Course, par 35-36—71
Team totals
Albert Lea 315, Century 317, Mankato East 351
Century individuals
Shawn Erickson 77, Jacob Shamblin 78, Brennan Weckwerth 79, Zach Blixt 83.
— — —
• At Ferndale Golf Course, par 36-36—72
Lanesboro (363): Jack Brogle 82, Clay Schwichtenberg 88, Kaden Stettler 92, Holdyn Willford 101.
Rushford-Peterson (364): Andrew Hoiness 85, Carson Thompson 86, Grady Hengel 91, Ethan Bedard 102.
Chatfield (379): Braxton McCuslin 87, Colton Johnson 90, Carson Harstad 98, Tristin Reinhardt 104.
Kingsland (421): Kaden Rath 94, Nick Eickoff 105, Nathan O'Connell 110, Ethan Carr 112.
Houston (inc.): Ethan Knutson 104, Tanner Kubitz 113, Preston Peterson 116.
— — —
• At Valley High Golf Course, par 35
La Crescent-Hokah (161): Ryan Nutter 36, Carson Reider 40, Ben Kerska 42, Liam Farrell 43.
Fillmore Central (198): Jake Fishbaugher 43, Luke Hellickson 50, Alec Sikkink 51, Anthony Kiehne 54.