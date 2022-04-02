High school highlights for April 1, 2022

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Teagan Hansen had two hits and stole three bases in Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s 9-5 win over Hayfield. Delaney Newcome had two hits and drove in two runs.

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and slipped past Cannon Falls 6-5. Jason Feils had two hits and scored twice for the Bulldogs. Beau Zimmerman had a home run, a double and three RBIs for Cannon Falls.

• Jonah Udstuen had two hits and two RBIs in Spring Grove’s 5-1 win over GMLOK. Caleb Griffin pitched six innings and allowed just two hits and one run.