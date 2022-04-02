Read Today's Paper Friday, April 1
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for April 1, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 01, 2022 10:58 PM
Share

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Teagan Hansen had two hits and stole three bases in Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s 9-5 win over Hayfield. Delaney Newcome had two hits and drove in two runs.

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and slipped past Cannon Falls 6-5. Jason Feils had two hits and scored twice for the Bulldogs. Beau Zimmerman had a home run, a double and three RBIs for Cannon Falls.

Jonah Udstuen had two hits and two RBIs in Spring Grove’s 5-1 win over GMLOK. Caleb Griffin pitched six innings and allowed just two hits and one run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Friday, April 1, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
April 01, 2022 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Friday, April 1, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
April 01, 2022 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Anika Reiland 100 dash.jpg
Prep
Section 1AA, 1A girls track and field preview: Reiland, Ruen, Sortland twins the ones to beat
GMLOKS' Anika Reiland separated herself from the Section 1A sprinting competition last year. Now, she's back for more.
April 01, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061821-BOYS-CLASS-A-TRACK-4592.jpg
Prep
Section 1AA, 1A boys track and field preview: Backer a sprinter to watch
Southeastern Minnesota is brimming with boys track and field standouts, with Chatfield sprinter Sam Backer near the top.
April 01, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff