High school highlights for April 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
SOFTBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Teagan Hansen had two hits and stole three bases in Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s 9-5 win over Hayfield. Delaney Newcome had two hits and drove in two runs.
BASEBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and slipped past Cannon Falls 6-5. Jason Feils had two hits and scored twice for the Bulldogs. Beau Zimmerman had a home run, a double and three RBIs for Cannon Falls.
• Jonah Udstuen had two hits and two RBIs in Spring Grove’s 5-1 win over GMLOK. Caleb Griffin pitched six innings and allowed just two hits and one run.
