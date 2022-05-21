SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 21, 2022 04:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Baden Fenton, Jason Feils and Matthew Keller all doubled with an RBI, while Jameston Brinkman homered as Plainview-Elgin-Millville outlasted Lake City 6-4 in 10 innings. Feils also picked up the win on the mound by allowing just two hits in four shutout innings of relief.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Morgan Erickson had a good day at the plate and in the circle, finishing 3-for-3, while picking up the save to help Century to a 6-2 win over Red Wing in the regular season finale. Erickson tripled with an RBI and three runs scored in addition to three shutout innings with six strikeouts in the circle. Ava Frost finished 2-for-4 with an RBI as well for the Panthers.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Saturday, May 21, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
May 21, 2022 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Saturday, May 21, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 21, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, May 21, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
May 21, 2022 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Island, Byron softball
Prep
Section 1 high school softball playoff schedule
The Section 1 softball pairings.
May 21, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten