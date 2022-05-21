High school highlights for Saturday, May 21, 2022

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Baden Fenton, Jason Feils and Matthew Keller all doubled with an RBI, while Jameston Brinkman homered as Plainview-Elgin-Millville outlasted Lake City 6-4 in 10 innings. Feils also picked up the win on the mound by allowing just two hits in four shutout innings of relief.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Morgan Erickson had a good day at the plate and in the circle, finishing 3-for-3, while picking up the save to help Century to a 6-2 win over Red Wing in the regular season finale. Erickson tripled with an RBI and three runs scored in addition to three shutout innings with six strikeouts in the circle. Ava Frost finished 2-for-4 with an RBI as well for the Panthers.