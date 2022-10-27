High school highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
VOLLEYBALL
SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS
• Ella Babcock had 18 kills and three blocks to lead top-seeded Kasson-Mantorville to a convincing 3-0 sweep against eighth-seeded Austin. Whitney Deno added 10 kills, 11 digs and an ace for K-M, while Abby Distad had 40 assists.
The Spartans were more competitive in Wednesday night’s sweep of the Panthers compared to Mayo’s loss at Century a few weeks ago.
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
After beating Edina in the state semifinals, No. 3 Mayo suffered a 6-1 loss to No. 1 Minnetonka in the Class AA girls state tennis championship match on Wednesday.