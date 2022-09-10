High school highlights for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Conner Grems rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown and Owatonna held Century to 47 total yards as the Huskies posted a 24-0 victory.

• Stewartville won in a rout again, this time 71-7 over struggling Albert Lea. Owen Sikkink had 106 yards rushing on just five carries.

• Byron went to an impressive 2-0 with a heart-stopping 21-20 win over Faribault. Jackson Schnell and Max Dearborn each had crucial interceptions and Adam Glynn finished with 176 yard rushing on 28 carries. Matt Frigaard preserved Byron’s win when he knocked down a two-point conversion attempted pass by Faribault with 1:57 left in regulation.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Adam Sellner ran for 148 yards and a touchdown, and freshman running back Caleb Akinbolu added 93 rushing yards and a TD as Lourdes beat St. Charles 24-7. The Eagles' defense forced four turnovers in the win, including an interception and a fumble recovery by lineman Kevin Adeng-Kur. The Saints were led by running back Tytan Small, who had 101 yards and a TD on 25 carries.

• La Crescent-Hokah snapped its 21-game losing streak and did it behind the passing of AJ Donovan. The junior threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the Lancers’ 41-15 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. La Crescent hadn’t won a game since Oct. 13, 2017.

• Caledonia tallied 311 yards on the ground, averaging almost nine yards a carry to sprint past Lewiston-Altura 61-6. Eric Mauss took three of his six carries to the end zone as he finished with 94 yards rushing and was one of four Warriors to finish with more than 50 yards on the ground.

MID SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Dillon O'Conner passed for 284 yards and four touchdowns to lead Fillmore Central past district and Section 1A rival Rushford-Peterson, 33-13. O'Conner completed passes to six receivers, including eight to running back Bryce Corson, for 110 yards and two TDs. R-P quarterback Riley Tesch passed for 186 yards and scored a rushing TD.

• Ethan Pack threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but Hayfield still fell to Bethlehem Academy 24-18.

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH

• Elijah Solum ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as Spring Grove toppled Lyle/Pacelli 48-20 in nine-man play on Friday. Solum rushed for 186 yards on 15 carries and was 12-for-18 passing for 91 yards.

• Orion Sass rushed for 248 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns while quarterback Mason Howard added 92 yards rushing as Lanesboro defeated Southland 30-14. Southland quarterback Noah Bauer threw for 143 yards.

• Tyler Larson and Cayden Tollefsrud each went over the century mark as Mabel-Canton beat LeRoy-Ostrander 46-30. Larson tallied 130 yards on 21 carries, while Tollefsrud finished with 187 yards on 24 carries — three of which went for TDs. Tristan Lewison caught 10 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown to lead L-O.