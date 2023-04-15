High school highlights for Friday, April 14, 2023

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Wabasha-Kellogg banged out 18 hits and beat Rushford-Peterson 17-7. Jackson Binnen, Parker Springer and Ryan Hartert each had three hits for the Falcons. Springer homered, doubled and had five RBIs. Hartert had two doubles and a triple and drove in four runs.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Hudson Ohm allowed just one hit in four innings as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Triton 19-0. Z-M scored 11 runs in the fourth. Sam Knowlton had two hits and three RBIs.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Wabasha-Kellogg’s Hannah Johnson tossed a four hitter and walked just one as the Falcons beat Rushford-Peterson 11-1 in five innings. Sam Gusa had two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs.

• Winona Cotter’s Madison Hazelton tossed a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts in the Ramblers’ 7-0 blanking of Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Hazelton walked just one, just missing a perfect game. Emilia Krage went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Savy Repinski had two doubles and three RBIs.

BOYS GOLF

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jake Fishbaugher stroked a 2-under par 34 to guide Fillmore Central to a 166-203 win over Caledonia at the Ma Cal Grove Country Club.