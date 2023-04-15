99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Friday, April 14, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:48 PM

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Wabasha-Kellogg banged out 18 hits and beat Rushford-Peterson 17-7. Jackson Binnen, Parker Springer and Ryan Hartert each had three hits for the Falcons. Springer homered, doubled and had five RBIs. Hartert had two doubles and a triple and drove in four runs.

NON-CONFERENCE

Hudson Ohm allowed just one hit in four innings as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Triton 19-0. Z-M scored 11 runs in the fourth. Sam Knowlton had two hits and three RBIs.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Wabasha-Kellogg’s Hannah Johnson tossed a four hitter and walked just one as the Falcons beat Rushford-Peterson 11-1 in five innings. Sam Gusa had two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs.

• Winona Cotter’s Madison Hazelton tossed a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts in the Ramblers’ 7-0 blanking of Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Hazelton walked just one, just missing a perfect game. Emilia Krage went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Savy Repinski had two doubles and three RBIs.

BOYS GOLF

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Jake Fishbaugher stroked a 2-under par 34 to guide Fillmore Central to a 166-203 win over Caledonia at the Ma Cal Grove Country Club.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Friday, April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Friday, April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 07:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


A man pours colorful sand into a box with his family behind him.
Health
Downtown walk, sand ceremony honors Rochester area organ, eye and tissue donors
April 14, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
AP Computer Science A
Local
Rochester Public Schools announces update on network shutdown
April 14, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Ruth Brennan Morrey 2023.jpg
Sports
Ruth Brennan Morrey had to learn to swim before she became a triathlete
April 14, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
ellison crop.png
Health
AG Ellison: Mifepristone still an approved medication, but 'things are changing rapidly'
April 14, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden