High school highlights for Friday, April. 21, 2023

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Alex Von Arx went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Eli McCool did not allow a hit over the first three innings for the win as La Crescent-Hokah blanked Lewiston-Altura 10-0 in six innings.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Braelyn Lange tossed a six-hitter as Caledonia/Spring Grove beat Rushford-Peterson 5-3 in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader.

• Caledonia/Spring Grove took advantage of five Rushford-Peterson errors in winning the second game of a doubleheader 18-9 in five innings. Mackenzie Morey and Braelyn Lange each had two hits for the Warriors. Ellie Ekern had three hits for R-P.

• St. Charles pitcher Brenna Koeppel tossed a two-hitter in the Saints’ 10-0 shutout of Chatfield in the first game of a doubleheader. Koeppel allowed just one walk. Makadyn Gust went 3-for-3 with a double for the Saints and Eva Anderson had two hits with a double.

• St. Charles moved to 6-0 as it beat Chatfield 8-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. Brenna Koeppel tossed a one-hitter in the seven-inning game. Grace Buringa went 3-for-4 for the Saints.

Lauryn Delger went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

GIRLS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jordana Windhorst Knudsen was the meet medalist with a 73 as she helped host Lake City place second in the 10-team Lake City Invitational at the par 72 Lake City Golf Course. Edina won the meet with a 330 score, nine strokes ahead of Lake City.