99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Friday, April. 21, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:14 PM

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Alex Von Arx went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Eli McCool did not allow a hit over the first three innings for the win as La Crescent-Hokah blanked Lewiston-Altura 10-0 in six innings.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Braelyn Lange tossed a six-hitter as Caledonia/Spring Grove beat Rushford-Peterson 5-3 in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader.

• Caledonia/Spring Grove took advantage of five Rushford-Peterson errors in winning the second game of a doubleheader 18-9 in five innings. Mackenzie Morey and Braelyn Lange each had two hits for the Warriors. Ellie Ekern had three hits for R-P.

ADVERTISEMENT

• St. Charles pitcher Brenna Koeppel tossed a two-hitter in the Saints’ 10-0 shutout of Chatfield in the first game of a doubleheader. Koeppel allowed just one walk. Makadyn Gust went 3-for-3 with a double for the Saints and Eva Anderson had two hits with a double.

• St. Charles moved to 6-0 as it beat Chatfield 8-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. Brenna Koeppel tossed a one-hitter in the seven-inning game. Grace Buringa went 3-for-4 for the Saints.
Lauryn Delger went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

GIRLS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

Jordana Windhorst Knudsen was the meet medalist with a 73 as she helped host Lake City place second in the 10-team Lake City Invitational at the par 72 Lake City Golf Course. Edina won the meet with a 330 score, nine strokes ahead of Lake City.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Friday, April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Friday, April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Friday, April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023 08:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Kasson-Mantorville, Austin baseball
Prep
Photos: Kasson-Mantorville, Austin baseball on April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Seneca Site
Local
Fate of former Seneca property on hold
April 21, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
AP Computer Science A
Local
Rochester Public Schools: No student data was touched in cybersecurity breach
April 21, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Cindy Nelson
Prep
Mantorville's Cindy Nelson to be inducted into Minnesota chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame
April 21, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten