High school highlights for Friday, April 22, 2022

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

DEAN BISHOP INVITATIONAL

• John Marshall’s Keondre Bryant swept the 100 (11.20) and 200 (22.56) in the seven-team Dean Bishop Invitational in Austin. Mayo’s Cayden Holcomb won the 110 hurdles (15.78) and the pole vault (13 feet), and Mayo’s Yaih Marial soared 43-4 to win the triple jump. Teammate Spencer Pearson was just behind him at 42-2. Mayo won the meet with a 196 score. Century was second (110).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

DEAN BISHOP INVITATIONAL

• Century’s Sarrah Lindner sailed 17-feet-2 3/4 to win the triple jump in the Dean Bishop Invitational. Lindner also won the triple jump (35-8 1/4) and was a member of the Century 4x100 (50.44) and 4x200 (1:49.36) relay teams. Century dominated the eight-team meet with 192 points. Mankato East was second (129). Century’s Megan Lund won both the 100 (13.24) and 200 (27.09), and anchored Century's winning 4x100 team. It consisted of Favor Omoijuanfo, Madison Habberstad, Lindner, and Lund, and that 13:24 time is ranked No. 1 in the state. Mayo’s Hannah Hanson won the 100 hurdles (16.84) and 300 hurdles (47.66).