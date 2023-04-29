High school highlights for Friday, April 28, 2023

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Byron exploded for eight, six and five runs in the first three innings as it blew past Lake City 19-2. Macy Borowski had a home run, a double and four RBIs. Leah Strain went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Houston moved to a perfect 6-0 with an easy 13-1 win over Spring Grove. Nicole Beckman, Lilly Carr, Olivia Beckman, Emily Botcher, Caitlin Brand and Olivia Yohe all had two hits for the Hurricanes. Carr tossed a one-hitter in the five-inning game.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lourdes got five runs in the second inning and five more in the fifth in beating GMLOK 13-7. Leah Wieneke went 3-for-4 for the Eagles and Grace Boysen and Allison Ritter each had two hits for Lourdes.

