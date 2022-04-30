SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 29
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Friday, April 29, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 29, 2022 07:21 PM
Share

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Chatfield’s Caden Nolte finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Gophers got past Triton 10-6. Braxton Munnikhuysen went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Cobras.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Claire Springer drove in a pair of runs and tossed a complete game to help Chatfield knock off Plainview-Elgin-Millville 11-2. Springer allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings to pick up the win. Kaylee Peter had two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs.

BOYS GOLF

• La Crescent-Hokah swept top honors in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Ferndale Country Club. The Lancers finished with a team score of 165 to win the meet, and sophomore Wyatt Farrell shot a 39 to tie Rushford-Peterson's Andrew Hoiness for medalist honors. R-P finished second at 186, and Caledonia was third at 225.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Lanesboro's Kaden Stettler earned medalist honors in a Southeast Conference dual meet with a round of 42 at Valley High Golf Course. Stettler led the Burros to a 187-231 win against Houston.

GIRLS GOLF

• Lanesboro's Chloe Schnebly earned medalist honors in a Southeast Conference dual against Houston at Valley High Golf Course. Schnebly shot a 51 to lead the Burros to a 244-290 victory.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
High school golf results for Friday, April 29, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota golf meets.
April 29, 2022 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Friday, April 29, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
April 29, 2022 07:23 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Friday, April 29, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
April 29, 2022 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, April 29, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
April 29, 2022 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports