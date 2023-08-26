6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 10:41 PM

FOOTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Quarterback Bryce Berns ran for a pair of short touchdowns and also passed for a 15-yard TD in Spring Grove’s season-opening 28-7 win at Mountain Lake in 9-Player action. The Spring Grove defense pitched a shutout. Mountain Lake’s only score came on a kick return.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Junior goalkeeper Addison Lange made six saves as Lourdes played to a 0-0 tie with Dover-Eyota in its season opener.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
