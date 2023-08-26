High school highlights for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

FOOTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Quarterback Bryce Berns ran for a pair of short touchdowns and also passed for a 15-yard TD in Spring Grove’s season-opening 28-7 win at Mountain Lake in 9-Player action. The Spring Grove defense pitched a shutout. Mountain Lake’s only score came on a kick return.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Junior goalkeeper Addison Lange made six saves as Lourdes played to a 0-0 tie with Dover-Eyota in its season opener.