GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Both Amelia Gossman and Becca Cook recorded a goal and an assist to help Lourdes get past Dover-Eyota 4-0 in the season opener. Brynn Billmeier and Rose Otto also scored for Lourdes.

VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ileana deAngel had four kills, 16 assists and 17 digs in Wabasha-Kellogg's 3-1 loss to Medford.