High school highlights for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Zander Jacobson had 20 points and a whopping 23 rebounds and Ethan Pack added 13 points as two-time defending Class A state champion Hayfield opened with a 48-32 comeback win over Martin County West in a battle of state-ranked teams. Hayfield trailed 16-12 at the half before starting the second half with a 14-0 run. Martin County West is ranked No. 9 in Class A and Hayfield is No. 1 in Class A.

• Blake Schlitz tallied 21 points and pulled down16 rebounds while Nick Bauer added 12 points as Pine Island opened with an 80-55 victory over Dover-Eyota.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kendra Harvey was the only one to finish with more than 11 points, scoring a game-best 22 in Byron’s 65-46 win over Lake City. Makana Schroeder was the only other player in double figures, chipping in 10 points for the Bears.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Abigail O’Reilly poured in 29 points and Alyvia Engler added 16 as Plainview-Elgin-Millville toppled Wabasha-Kellogg 81-22.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Molly Bills finished with a game-high 16 points, splashing home four 3-pointers as La Crescent-Hokah beat Mabel-Canton 55-19. As a team, the Lancers made 10 3's.

