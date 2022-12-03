SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 09:08 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Zander Jacobson had 20 points and a whopping 23 rebounds and Ethan Pack added 13 points as two-time defending Class A state champion Hayfield opened with a 48-32 comeback win over Martin County West in a battle of state-ranked teams. Hayfield trailed 16-12 at the half before starting the second half with a 14-0 run. Martin County West is ranked No. 9 in Class A and Hayfield is No. 1 in Class A.

• Blake Schlitz tallied 21 points and pulled down16 rebounds while Nick Bauer added 12 points as Pine Island opened with an 80-55 victory over Dover-Eyota.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kendra Harvey was the only one to finish with more than 11 points, scoring a game-best 22 in Byron’s 65-46 win over Lake City. Makana Schroeder was the only other player in double figures, chipping in 10 points for the Bears.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

•  Abigail O’Reilly poured in 29 points and Alyvia Engler added 16 as Plainview-Elgin-Millville toppled Wabasha-Kellogg 81-22.

NON-CONFERENCE

Molly Bills finished with a game-high 16 points, splashing home four 3-pointers as La Crescent-Hokah beat Mabel-Canton 55-19. As a team, the Lancers made 10 3's.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
