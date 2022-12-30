99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school highlights for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
December 30, 2022 05:23 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Paige Ford tallied 29 points as Randolph sprinted past Mabel-Canton 69-37.

LEWISTON AUTO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Nora Pristash finished with 17 points, while Miranda Palmby added 15 to help Dover-Eyota beat Pine Island 51-40. Reese Koenen scored 13 points to lead the Panthers.

