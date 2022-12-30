High school highlights for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Paige Ford tallied 29 points as Randolph sprinted past Mabel-Canton 69-37.
LEWISTON AUTO HOLIDAY CLASSIC
• Nora Pristash finished with 17 points, while Miranda Palmby added 15 to help Dover-Eyota beat Pine Island 51-40. Reese Koenen scored 13 points to lead the Panthers.
Lourdes had to go overtime to beat Windom, while Fargo (N.D.) South scored early and pulled away from John Marshall. A recap of the games on the final day of the 29th annual Kiwanis Festival.
Lourdes rallies for victory while Lake City finishes 2-0 in Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic.
John Marshall took on Fargo South/Shanley in a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.