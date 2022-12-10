SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school highlights for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 09:05 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Dillung Kullang finished with a team-best 16 points, while Parker Dunham tallied 15 to go along with seven rebounds as Lourdes beat Pine Island 69-56.

Kayden Rodrick and Hunter Streit each nailed four 3-pointers to help Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeat Kasson-Mantorville 72-55. Rodrick finished with a game-best 26 points, while Streit added 20. Easton Suess led the KoMets with 16 points.

Ryan Heise, Keegan Ryan and Hunter Lorenson were responsible for all but seven of Lake City’s 74 points in the Tigers’ 74-54 win over Cannon Falls. Heise knocked down five 3’s en route to a game-best 27 and Ryan finished with 22, while Lorenson tallied 18.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Jayce Leonardo had 25 points and Pierce Petersohn 24 as Triton cruised to an easy 74-44 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. Triton led 51-22 at intermission.

NON-CONFERENCE

Jayce Kiehne poured in 32 points as Fillmore Central sprinted past Grand Meadow 84-39.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Hannah Hanson had another big scoring game for Mayo with 24 points in the Spartans’ 73-31 rout of Faribault. Hanson hit three 3-pointers. Sophomore Kaia Kirkeby also had another strong game with 15 points.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Vivica Bretton scored 17 points and Emily Bowron and Ella Hopkins had 13 apiece in Lourdes’ 67-25 Hiawatha Valley League win over Pine Island.

• Kasson-Mantorville held Zumbrota-Mazeppa to 18 first-half points and ran off with a 60-35 win. Keigan Cummings had 21 points, with four 3-pointers for K-M.

• Lake City evened its record to 2-2 overall with a 56-53 win over Cannon Falls. Grace Morrisey led the way with nine points and 12 rebounds. Jacey Majerus had 12 points and Ella Matzke 10.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Chatfield ran its record to 5-0 with an impressive 67-60 win over previously unbeaten Dover-Eyota. Kara Goetzinger had a big game with 21 points. Taylor Ask had 13 points. D-E got 15 points from Izzy Aeschlimann.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Natalie Beaver scored 27 points and crossed the 1,000 career-points threshold in Hayfield’s 75-20 win over Medford. Beaver also grabbed 12 rebounds and hit three 3-pointers. Kristen Watson had 18 points for Hayfield and drained four 3-pointers.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Bennett Pronk scored two goals and Blake Kanz notched the game-winning goal as Century earned a big non-conference victory at Section 1AA rival Farmington 3-0. Carter Nelson stopped 22 shots to earn his first shutout of the season.

Ellis Petersmeyer made 45 saves for Red Wing, but the Wingers were overwhelmed by Proctor in a 10-0 loss.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
