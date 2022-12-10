High school highlights for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Dillung Kullang finished with a team-best 16 points, while Parker Dunham tallied 15 to go along with seven rebounds as Lourdes beat Pine Island 69-56.

• Kayden Rodrick and Hunter Streit each nailed four 3-pointers to help Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeat Kasson-Mantorville 72-55. Rodrick finished with a game-best 26 points, while Streit added 20. Easton Suess led the KoMets with 16 points.

• Ryan Heise, Keegan Ryan and Hunter Lorenson were responsible for all but seven of Lake City’s 74 points in the Tigers’ 74-54 win over Cannon Falls. Heise knocked down five 3’s en route to a game-best 27 and Ryan finished with 22, while Lorenson tallied 18.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Jayce Leonardo had 25 points and Pierce Petersohn 24 as Triton cruised to an easy 74-44 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. Triton led 51-22 at intermission.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jayce Kiehne poured in 32 points as Fillmore Central sprinted past Grand Meadow 84-39.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Hannah Hanson had another big scoring game for Mayo with 24 points in the Spartans’ 73-31 rout of Faribault. Hanson hit three 3-pointers. Sophomore Kaia Kirkeby also had another strong game with 15 points.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Vivica Bretton scored 17 points and Emily Bowron and Ella Hopkins had 13 apiece in Lourdes’ 67-25 Hiawatha Valley League win over Pine Island.

• Kasson-Mantorville held Zumbrota-Mazeppa to 18 first-half points and ran off with a 60-35 win. Keigan Cummings had 21 points, with four 3-pointers for K-M.

• Lake City evened its record to 2-2 overall with a 56-53 win over Cannon Falls. Grace Morrisey led the way with nine points and 12 rebounds. Jacey Majerus had 12 points and Ella Matzke 10.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Chatfield ran its record to 5-0 with an impressive 67-60 win over previously unbeaten Dover-Eyota. Kara Goetzinger had a big game with 21 points. Taylor Ask had 13 points. D-E got 15 points from Izzy Aeschlimann.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Natalie Beaver scored 27 points and crossed the 1,000 career-points threshold in Hayfield’s 75-20 win over Medford. Beaver also grabbed 12 rebounds and hit three 3-pointers. Kristen Watson had 18 points for Hayfield and drained four 3-pointers.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Bennett Pronk scored two goals and Blake Kanz notched the game-winning goal as Century earned a big non-conference victory at Section 1AA rival Farmington 3-0. Carter Nelson stopped 22 shots to earn his first shutout of the season.

• Ellis Petersmeyer made 45 saves for Red Wing, but the Wingers were overwhelmed by Proctor in a 10-0 loss.