High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Sophomore Max Dearborn led Byron with 19 points and Tyler Connelly added 14 as the Bears defeated Lourdes 67-46. The game was tied 24-24 at the break. Dillung Kullang led Lourdes with 12 points.

• Hunter Lorenson had 20 points and five rebounds and Ryan Heise collected 19 points and five rebounds as HVL leader Lake City edged Goodhue 58-53 in a battle of state-ranked teams. Will Opsahl had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Goodhue while Adam Poncelet chipped in with 14 points and seven rebounds. Lake City is ranked No. 2 in Class AA and Goodhue is ranked No. 5 in Class A.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Henry Meyer tallied 26, Ryan Hartert scored 15 and Parker Springer added 14 as Wabasha-Kellogg 59 sipped past Lewiston-Altura 59-53. Will Kreidermacher led L-A with 12 points.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Daxter Lee scored 25 points to lead New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva past Blooming Prairie 60-54. Brady Kittelson led the Blossoms with 21 points while Zack Hein drained five 3-pointers for 15 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Sven Oberg drilled six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points and Drew Sailer added 21 points as Pine Island toppled Christ Household of Faith 89-64.

• Jayce Kiehne scored 16 points and Luke Hellickson chipped in 14 as Fillmore Central rolled past Glenville-Emmons 87-34.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Teresa Kiewiet scored 24 points as Mankato West beat John Marshall 56-36. Alayna Meister and Sarah Mullenbach each had eight points for JM.

• Bailey Klote paced Century with 14 points as it beat Northfield 56-21. Audrey Whitney and Taylor Clarey each pitched in 11.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Stewartville extended its winning streak to 18 games as it buried Zumbrota-Mazeppa 79-29. Audrey Shindelar had 16 points and hit four 3-pointers for the Tigers.

• Goodhue bumped its record to 13-2 in the HVL and 21-3 overall with a 70-35 pasting of Lake City. The Wildcats had 10 players score, led by Elisabeth Gadient with 17 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Jordan Runde scored 29 points and LeRoy-Ostrander snuck past Southland 57-55. Bria Nelson had 18 points for Southland and Juliette Matheis had 15.

• Kinley Soiney exploded for 33 points in Mabel-Canton’s 47-41 win over Schaeffer Academy. Schaeffer got 15 points and nine rebounds from Kate Friese. Linnea Ekbom added nine points and 14 rebounds.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Brylee Iverson scored 27 points and hit four 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as Maple River beat Triton 65-51. Alexis Thomas had 19 points for Maple River.

• Kenyon-Wanamingo built a 23-7 halftime lead and then drilled Medford 45-23. Tessa Erlandson led the Knights with 11 points.

• NRHEG overcame a five-point halftime deficit and beat Blooming Prairie 44-32. Sidney Schultz had 21 points and hit four 3-pointers for NRHEG.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Wabasha-Kellogg looked on pace to win its first game of the season but wound up falling short, falling to Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 58-47. W-K led ACGE by 10 points at one juncture of the first half. Ileana deAngel paced the Falcons with 17 points and five rebounds. Elizabeth Graner had 13 points and eight rebounds.

• Grand Meadow moved to 20-2 with an easy 58-37 win over Lewiston-Altura. Lauren Queensland and Lexy Foster each had 16 points for the Superlarks. Foster also grabbed seven rebounds. Tiegan Prigge and Natalie Lubinski paced L-A with 12 points apiece.

