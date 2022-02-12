High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Tait Deedrick led a balanced Panthers attack with 13 points as Century defeated Faribault 64-52.

• Ater Manyuon had 16 points and four rebounds as Austin buried Albert Lea 84-61. The Packers had 12 players score.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Aidan Jahns had 23 points and 11 rebounds to spark Lourdes past Cannon Falls 59-43. Aiden Johnson led the Bombers with 15 points.

• Will Opsahl and Adam Poncelet scored 15 points each as Goodhue topped Byron 58-47. Trent DeCook and Jaxon Marine both had 13 points for the Bears.

• Stewartville played stifling defense and beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68-29. Bode Mayer hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Stewartville while Kayden Rodrick had 13 points for Z-M.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Elijah Solum hit five 3-pointers and had 26 points while Tysen Grinde drained four triples and had 17 points as Spring Grove (21-3) posted an 81-49 victory over LeRoy-Ostrander. Levi Royston led L-O with 19 points.

• Mason Howard tallied 18 points as Lanesboro got past Grand Meadow 52-44. Roman Warmka led the Superlarks with 17 points.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• NRHEG got 23 points form Porter Peterson and beat Blooming Prairie 66-40. Drew Kittelson had 22 points for the Blossoms.

• Clay Nielsen poured in 26 points as Randolph thumped Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71-43.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Lilly Meister had 19 points, Katie Hurt 14 and John Marshall played stellar defense all night in notching a 54-41 win over No. 9-ranked Mankato West.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• After losing to Kasson-Mantorville earlier this week, Goodhue got a stern test from Byron before prevailing 49-45. The Bears came back from a 31-10 to make it a game. Kendyl Lodermeier led No. 2-ranked Goodhue with 13 points. Anika Schafer and Tori Miller each had 10. Rylie Schnell had 14 points for Byron and hit four 3-pointers.

• CJ Adamson hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points in Lourdes' easy 61-38 win over Cannon Falls. Emily Bowron made four 3’s and scored 14 points, and Vivica Bretton had 10 points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Malia Nelson had 24 points and Dover-Eyota stayed hot by beating Southland 77-34. Bailey Johnson had 18 points for the Rebels.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Lexy Foster hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, McKenna Henrickson had 14 points and River Landers 12 points and seven rebounds in Grand Meadow’s 56-44 win over Lanesboro. Jessie Schreiber had 15 points for Lanesboro.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Kristen Watson poured in 21 points in Hayfield’s 72-20 romp over United South Central. Unbeaten Hayfield allowed USC just seven first-half points.

• Grand Meadow kept building on its nine-point halftime lead and beat Mabel-Canton 51-39. McKenna Hendricks led the Superlarks with 14 points. Lexy Foster added 11. Kinley Soiney had 12 for M-C.

WRESTLING

NON-CONFERENCE

• Timmy Hogfeldt (120 pounds) and Braxten Wiste (152) both won by pin in less than 20 seconds as GMLOS nipped Stewartville 42-39