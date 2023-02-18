99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

Mayo, Century boys basketball
Century's Tait Deedrick (14) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Deedrick made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points in Century's 81-63 victory.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
February 17, 2023 08:37 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Tait Deedrick had a stellar shooting as he drilled seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 points while Shaun Wysocki tallied 24 points as Century defeated Mayo 81-63. Isaiah Hanson led Mayo with 26 points and Sawyer Markham added 17. Both players made three triples.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Justin Buck and Will Opsahl scored 19 points each as Goodhue, ranked No. 5 in Class A, toppled Kasson-Mantorville 68-45. Ethan Lee led K-M with 12 points.

Ryan Heise tallied 19 points and Hunter Lorenson chipped in with 18 as Lake City, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, rolled past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 70-46. Carter Christopherson had 13 points for Z-M and Kayden Rodrick added 12.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Brady Kittelson scored 23 points, Gabe Hein and Zack Hein both had 18 and Cooper Cooke added 17 as Blooming Prairie defeated Faribault Bethlehem Academy 83-65. Hudson Dillon poured in 33 points for the Cardinals.

NON-CONFERENCE

Tegan Malone had 14 points and seven rebounds and Henry Tschetter added 13 points as Stewartville, ranked No. 11 in Class AAA, topped St. Peter 66-32. Malone (four) and Tschetter (three) combined to hit seven 3-pointers as the Tigers improved to 19-4.

Mason King poured in 23 points, Garrett Konz tallied 18 and they both drained four 3-pointers as Caledonia posted a nice 76-69 win over Cannon Falls. Dylan Banks hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points for the Bombers and Aiden Johnson added 19.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Red Wing won for the fourth time in five games, beating John Marshall 71-56. The Wingers were paced by Izzy Guetzlaff with 16 points. Sammi Chandler had 14 and Sophia Rahn 13. Sarah Mullenbach had a season-high 18 points to pace the Rockets.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Allyssa Williams kept up her recent stellar play with 24 points in guiding Winona Cotter to a 62-46 win over Fillmore Central. Clarissa Sauer added 14 points. The Falcons got 10 points from Alyssa Britton.

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville had a 37-point first half and beat Dover-Eyota 73-63. Presley Newcomb and Alyvia Engler each had 14 points, Abiigail O’Reilly had 13 and Macy Wozney had 11 points and Allie Sveen 10 in the Bulldogs’ 73-63 win over Dover-Eyota. D-E was led by Madi Mullikin with 16 points. Nora Pristash had 13 and Izzy Aeschlimann 12.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Benita Nolte had nine points and 19 rebounds and Jenna Olson had 16 points to guide LeRoy-Ostrander to a 49-46 win over Mabel-Canton. Jordan Runde added 13 points and seven rebounds. Mabel-Canton got 14 points from Kinley Soiney.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Brylee Iverson had 19 points, Gabby Molina 16 and Reagan Essig 15 with three 3-pointers in Triton’s 69-50 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo. K-W was led by Tessa Erlandson’s 19 points.

Natalie Beaver scored 17 points and Kristen Watson 16 as Hayfield slipped past Randolph 57-55. The win upped the Vikings to 22-3. They will host NRHEG at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Gopher Conference Championship. Paige Ford had 28 points for Randolph.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Caledonia knocked off Cannon Falls 69-28 as Paige Klug had 17 points with five 3-pointers and Ava Privet had 16 points four 3-pointers. Alexis Schroeder added 13 points.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
