High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Tait Deedrick had a stellar shooting as he drilled seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 points while Shaun Wysocki tallied 24 points as Century defeated Mayo 81-63. Isaiah Hanson led Mayo with 26 points and Sawyer Markham added 17. Both players made three triples.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Justin Buck and Will Opsahl scored 19 points each as Goodhue, ranked No. 5 in Class A, toppled Kasson-Mantorville 68-45. Ethan Lee led K-M with 12 points.

• Ryan Heise tallied 19 points and Hunter Lorenson chipped in with 18 as Lake City, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, rolled past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 70-46. Carter Christopherson had 13 points for Z-M and Kayden Rodrick added 12.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Brady Kittelson scored 23 points, Gabe Hein and Zack Hein both had 18 and Cooper Cooke added 17 as Blooming Prairie defeated Faribault Bethlehem Academy 83-65. Hudson Dillon poured in 33 points for the Cardinals.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Tegan Malone had 14 points and seven rebounds and Henry Tschetter added 13 points as Stewartville, ranked No. 11 in Class AAA, topped St. Peter 66-32. Malone (four) and Tschetter (three) combined to hit seven 3-pointers as the Tigers improved to 19-4.

• Mason King poured in 23 points, Garrett Konz tallied 18 and they both drained four 3-pointers as Caledonia posted a nice 76-69 win over Cannon Falls. Dylan Banks hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points for the Bombers and Aiden Johnson added 19.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Red Wing won for the fourth time in five games, beating John Marshall 71-56. The Wingers were paced by Izzy Guetzlaff with 16 points. Sammi Chandler had 14 and Sophia Rahn 13. Sarah Mullenbach had a season-high 18 points to pace the Rockets.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Allyssa Williams kept up her recent stellar play with 24 points in guiding Winona Cotter to a 62-46 win over Fillmore Central. Clarissa Sauer added 14 points. The Falcons got 10 points from Alyssa Britton.

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville had a 37-point first half and beat Dover-Eyota 73-63. Presley Newcomb and Alyvia Engler each had 14 points, Abiigail O’Reilly had 13 and Macy Wozney had 11 points and Allie Sveen 10 in the Bulldogs’ 73-63 win over Dover-Eyota. D-E was led by Madi Mullikin with 16 points. Nora Pristash had 13 and Izzy Aeschlimann 12.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Benita Nolte had nine points and 19 rebounds and Jenna Olson had 16 points to guide LeRoy-Ostrander to a 49-46 win over Mabel-Canton. Jordan Runde added 13 points and seven rebounds. Mabel-Canton got 14 points from Kinley Soiney.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Brylee Iverson had 19 points, Gabby Molina 16 and Reagan Essig 15 with three 3-pointers in Triton’s 69-50 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo. K-W was led by Tessa Erlandson’s 19 points.

• Natalie Beaver scored 17 points and Kristen Watson 16 as Hayfield slipped past Randolph 57-55. The win upped the Vikings to 22-3. They will host NRHEG at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Gopher Conference Championship. Paige Ford had 28 points for Randolph.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Caledonia knocked off Cannon Falls 69-28 as Paige Klug had 17 points with five 3-pointers and Ava Privet had 16 points four 3-pointers. Alexis Schroeder added 13 points.

