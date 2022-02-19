High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Lewiston-Altura saw 12 different players score as they honored their seniors in style with a 76-40 victory over Dover-Eyota on senior night. Zac Villafan and Kyle Fredrickson each recorded 16 points, while Thomas Menk (14) and Collin Bonow (12) also finished in double figures.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Goodhue used 23 points from Dayne Wojcik and a plus-15 advantage at the free throw line to get past Section 1A foe Randolph 65-51. Will Opshal added 16 points for the Wildcats, who were 15 of 25 from the line, while the Rockets were 0-for-3.