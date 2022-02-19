SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 18, 2022 08:50 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Lewiston-Altura saw 12 different players score as they honored their seniors in style with a 76-40 victory over Dover-Eyota on senior night. Zac Villafan and Kyle Fredrickson each recorded 16 points, while Thomas Menk (14) and Collin Bonow (12) also finished in double figures.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Goodhue used 23 points from Dayne Wojcik and a plus-15 advantage at the free throw line to get past Section 1A foe Randolph 65-51. Will Opshal added 16 points for the Wildcats, who were 15 of 25 from the line, while the Rockets were 0-for-3.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
February 18, 2022 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
February 18, 2022 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Century, Mayo girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Century, Mayo girls basketball on Feb. 18, 2022
Century hosted Mayo for a girls basketball game on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Century defeated Mayo 56-54 in overtime.
February 18, 2022 08:03 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Prep
High School Boys Basketball Focus: The postseason is almost here
The eighth edition of the high school boys basketball focus. Five standouts, power rankings, top plays and upcoming games to watch.
February 18, 2022 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten