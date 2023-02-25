99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
February 24, 2023 08:00 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AA FIRST ROUND

• Josie Foster scored 16 points and No. 3 seed Caledonia beat No. 14 Cannnon Falls 57-43. Izzy Pagel had 14 points and Taylor Johnson 12 points for the Bombers.

SECTION 1A SECOND ROUND

Jessie Schreiber scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers in No. 4 seed Lanesboro’s 55-35 win over No. 13 Southland. Jensyn Storhoff had 17 points and Kaci Ruen 12.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Section wrestling
Prep
Section 1AAA wrestling: Mayo matches program mark with eight state-qualifiers
February 24, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Section 1A Gymnastics
Prep
Winona/Winona Cotter lands fourth in state gymnastics meet
February 24, 2023 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
February 24, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Social-ICE
Photos: Social-ICE on Feb. 24, 2023
February 24, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
012221.S.RPB.RCTC.WBB.06013.jpg
College
No. 1 RCTC women are heavy favorite to capture Region XIIIA basketball title
February 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC men's basketball team.jpg
College
RCTC men the top seed from South heading into region tournament
February 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Section wrestling
Prep
Section 1AA and 1A wrestling: Solid Friday puts many area individuals in good shape for Saturday's finals
February 24, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten