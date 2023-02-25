High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AA FIRST ROUND

• Josie Foster scored 16 points and No. 3 seed Caledonia beat No. 14 Cannnon Falls 57-43. Izzy Pagel had 14 points and Taylor Johnson 12 points for the Bombers.

SECTION 1A SECOND ROUND

• Jessie Schreiber scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers in No. 4 seed Lanesboro’s 55-35 win over No. 13 Southland. Jensyn Storhoff had 17 points and Kaci Ruen 12.