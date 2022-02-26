High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Austin finished with seven players scoring at least eight points as it routed Faribault 77-48. Gabe Manahan led the way with 11 points and five rebounds.

• Century won for seventh time in its last eight games, beating John Marshall 51-38. Century had nobody hit double figures in scoring but had 10 players score. Tyler Smith had 15 points for JM.

• Northfield got 33 points from Soren Richardson and 18 from Tate Journell as it beat Mayo 84-70. Jayson Knoepke scored 20 points for Mayo.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kayden Rodrick exploded for 31 points and four 3-pointers as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Cannon Falls 68-55. Hunter Streit added 18 points for Z-M. Jacob Wulf had 18 for the Bombers.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Rushford-Peterson held Winona Cotter to 12 first-half points en route to a 47-21 win. Justin Ruberg had 22 points for R-P. Payton Weifenbach had 11 for Cotter.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Taylor Glynn scored 22 points and buried four 3-pointers in Grand Meadow’s 70-37 rout of Glenville-Emmons. Roman Warmka had 17 points for the Superlarks.

• Lanesboro buried Houston 67-25 as 12 different Burros scored. Mason Howard led the way with 14 points.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Braxton Munnikhuysen hit four 3-pointers and poured in 32 points and Owen Petersohn had 17 points as Triton rolled past Blooming Prairie 86-59. Drew Kittelson had a monster game for the Blossoms with a career-high 48 points and 16 rebounds.

• Kenyon-Wanamingo built a four-point halftime lead and then held off Randolph, winning 56-41. Laden Nerison had 23 points for the Knights.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Dayne Wojcik scored his 1,000th points and Goodhue romped past Hope Academy 70-45. Wojcik had 26 points in the game. Tyson Christensen had 16 points and hit four 3-pointers.

• Jayce Kiehne had 21 points and Fillmore Central made up for an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Spring Grove 55-54. Chase Christianson added 11 points and Gunner Benson 10. Spring Grove got 16 points form Elijah Solum and 13 from Tysen Grinde.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Lilly Meister scored 22 points and John Marshall played smothering defense once again as it beat Century 52-31. It was JM's 10th straight win.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Haylie Strum helped Stewartville ends its regular season in style, scoring 25 points as the Tigers beat recently hot Kasson-Kantorville 87-56. Savanna Hedin had 17 points for Stewartville and Keeley Steele had 12. Aby Shubert led K-M with 16 points. The KoMets had won six of their previous seven games.

