SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 25, 2022 09:14 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Austin finished with seven players scoring at least eight points as it routed Faribault 77-48. Gabe Manahan led the way with 11 points and five rebounds.

• Century won for seventh time in its last eight games, beating John Marshall 51-38. Century had nobody hit double figures in scoring but had 10 players score. Tyler Smith had 15 points for JM.

• Northfield got 33 points from Soren Richardson and 18 from Tate Journell as it beat Mayo 84-70. Jayson Knoepke scored 20 points for Mayo.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayden Rodrick exploded for 31 points and four 3-pointers as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Cannon Falls 68-55. Hunter Streit added 18 points for Z-M. Jacob Wulf had 18 for the Bombers.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Rushford-Peterson held Winona Cotter to 12 first-half points en route to a 47-21 win. Justin Ruberg had 22 points for R-P. Payton Weifenbach had 11 for Cotter.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Taylor Glynn scored 22 points and buried four 3-pointers in Grand Meadow’s 70-37 rout of Glenville-Emmons. Roman Warmka had 17 points for the Superlarks.

• Lanesboro buried Houston 67-25 as 12 different Burros scored. Mason Howard led the way with 14 points.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Braxton Munnikhuysen hit four 3-pointers and poured in 32 points and Owen Petersohn had 17 points as Triton rolled past Blooming Prairie 86-59. Drew Kittelson had a monster game for the Blossoms with a career-high 48 points and 16 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Kenyon-Wanamingo built a four-point halftime lead and then held off Randolph, winning 56-41. Laden Nerison had 23 points for the Knights.

NON-CONFERENCE

Dayne Wojcik scored his 1,000th points and Goodhue romped past Hope Academy 70-45. Wojcik had 26 points in the game. Tyson Christensen had 16 points and hit four 3-pointers.

Jayce Kiehne had 21 points and Fillmore Central made up for an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Spring Grove 55-54. Chase Christianson added 11 points and Gunner Benson 10. Spring Grove got 16 points form Elijah Solum and 13 from Tysen Grinde.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Lilly Meister scored 22 points and John Marshall played smothering defense once again as it beat Century 52-31. It was JM's 10th straight win.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Haylie Strum helped Stewartville ends its regular season in style, scoring 25 points as the Tigers beat recently hot Kasson-Kantorville 87-56. Savanna Hedin had 17 points for Stewartville and Keeley Steele had 12. Aby Shubert led K-M with 16 points. The KoMets had won six of their previous seven games.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
February 25, 2022 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Section wrestling
Prep
Section one wrestling notebook: Kasson-Mantorville sends 13 wrestlers to semifinals; Z-M sends 10
There will be plenty on the line come Saturday in both Section 1AA and 1A.
February 25, 2022 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
February 25, 2022 09:16 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
February 25, 2022 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports