High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Adam Poncelet collected 17 points and 14 rebounds while Justin Buck and Luke Roschen, who drilled five 3-pointers, both had 16 points as Goodhue, ranked No. 5 in Class A, edged Stewartville 62-58. Stewartville, ranked No. 14 in Class AAA, had three players with nine points.

• Byron knocked down 13 3-pointers and used 16 points from Zach Vanderpool to sprint past Pine Island 81-57.

• Kayden Rodrick finished with a game-high 22 points to help Zumbrota-Mazeppa slip past Cannon Falls 59-55. Dylan Banks scored 16 to lead the Bombers.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Dillon O’Connor (19), William Parker (17) and Jayce Kiehne (15) all finished in double figures in Fillmore Central’s 66-55 victory over Rushford-Peterson.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Matt Roussopoulos tallied 19 points in Triton’s 59-49 win over J-W-P.

• Zander Jacobson recorded a double-double, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds as Hayfield defeated New Richland/H-E-G 65-40. Isaac Matti also finished with 19 points, while Ethan Pack scored 18 with three 3-pointers for the Vikings.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lewis Doyle finished with 21 points but Caledonia fell to Maple River 69-52.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lourdes’ defensive was stifling and Vivica Bretton and Emily Bowron had 17 and 15 points, respectively, as the Eagles beat Kasson-Mantorville 57-24.

• Byron won for the fourth time in five games, beating Pine Island 61-23. Kendra Harvey scored 22 points for Byron oand hit four 3-pointers.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Abigail O’Reilly scored 22 points and Plainview-Elgin-Millville beat Wabasha-Kellogg 77-38. Alyvia Engler had 14 points for P-E-M. Ileana dAngel had 19 points and eight rebound for W-K.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Kaci Ruen scored 25 points and Jensyn Storhoff had 16 in Lanesboro’s 55-35 win over Mabel-Canton. Kinley Soiney hd 16 points for M-C.

