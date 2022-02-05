SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 04, 2022 08:32 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Adam Selner knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points while Aidan Jahns chipped in with 11as Lourdes slipped past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52-47 to snap its eight-game losing streak. Kayden Rodrick scored a game-high 16 points for Z-M.

Henry Tschetter and Tegan Malone scored 14 points each as Stewartville improved to an HVL-best 10-1 with a 67-54 victory over Goodhue. Will Opsahl tallied a game-high 23 points for the Wildcats, which had their five-game winning streak snapped, and Dayne Wojcik added 13.

Max Dearborn hit a trio of 3-pointers and had 14 points and Jaxon Marine added 11 as Byron toppled Cannon Falls 56-35.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chris Peiper led a balanced attack with 17 points, Ja’shon Simpson had 16, Eli King collectred 15 and Jackson Koepke added 14 as 17-0 Caledonia, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, outscored La Crescent-Hokah 78-59. Carter Todd had 14 points for the Lancers and Parker McQuin added 13.

Jayce Kiehne had 19 points while Luke Hellickson and Gunner Benson chipped in with 17 each as Fillmore Central rolled past Wabasha-Kellogg 93-55. Hellickson hit five 3-pointers and Benson nailed three. Parker Springer hit four triples and scored 22 points for W-K and Adam Dunagan added 15 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Buay Koak poured in 29 points and Jakob Truckenmiller added 20 as Lyle/Pacelli topped Grand Meadow 71-61. Taylor Glynn tallied 24 points for the Superlarks and Roman Warmka netted 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Byron’s Kendra Harvey had 13 points and Alexis Nelson 12 in the Bears’ 59-35 win over Cannon Falls.

CJ Adamson and Ella Hopkins each had 20 points as Lourdes buried Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71-30.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Sophie Andring scored 13 points and powerful Dover-Eyota beat St. Charles 66-25. Twelve different Eagles scored.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Olivia Beckman and Sydney Torgerson dominated the action, with 19 and 18 points, respectively, in Houston's 59-36 win over Schaeffer Academy.

Jordian Leahy poured in 21 points and Spring Grove beat Lanesboro 44-37. Jessie Schreiber scored 15 points and Brielle Ruen 12 for Lanesboro.

Lexy Foster scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Grand Meadow’s 58-30 romp over Lyle/Pacelli. Lauren Queensland had 15 points and eight rebounds and Kendyl Queensland had 13 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Fillmore Central grabbed an 18-point halftime lead and beat Mabel-Canton 59-36. Lauren Mensink had 14 points and Kammry Broadwater 12. Kinley Soiney had 14 points and eight rebounds for Mabel-Canton.

Elise Somer had 16 points, Kyle Verthein 14 and Madison Oslie 12 in Lewiston-Altura’s 63-38 win over Spring Grove. Jordian Leahy had a huge for game for Spring Grove with 26 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

• Cotter continued to play like one of the top handful of teams in southeastern Minnesota, blasting Rushford-Peterson 69-29. Megan Morgan had 25 points and hit four 3-pointers. Ava Killian added 11 points. R-P got 10 points from Emaria Jacobson.

