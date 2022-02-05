High school highlights for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Adam Selner knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points while Aidan Jahns chipped in with 11as Lourdes slipped past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52-47 to snap its eight-game losing streak. Kayden Rodrick scored a game-high 16 points for Z-M.

• Henry Tschetter and Tegan Malone scored 14 points each as Stewartville improved to an HVL-best 10-1 with a 67-54 victory over Goodhue. Will Opsahl tallied a game-high 23 points for the Wildcats, which had their five-game winning streak snapped, and Dayne Wojcik added 13.

• Max Dearborn hit a trio of 3-pointers and had 14 points and Jaxon Marine added 11 as Byron toppled Cannon Falls 56-35.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Chris Peiper led a balanced attack with 17 points, Ja’shon Simpson had 16, Eli King collectred 15 and Jackson Koepke added 14 as 17-0 Caledonia, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, outscored La Crescent-Hokah 78-59. Carter Todd had 14 points for the Lancers and Parker McQuin added 13.

• Jayce Kiehne had 19 points while Luke Hellickson and Gunner Benson chipped in with 17 each as Fillmore Central rolled past Wabasha-Kellogg 93-55. Hellickson hit five 3-pointers and Benson nailed three. Parker Springer hit four triples and scored 22 points for W-K and Adam Dunagan added 15 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Buay Koak poured in 29 points and Jakob Truckenmiller added 20 as Lyle/Pacelli topped Grand Meadow 71-61. Taylor Glynn tallied 24 points for the Superlarks and Roman Warmka netted 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Byron’s Kendra Harvey had 13 points and Alexis Nelson 12 in the Bears’ 59-35 win over Cannon Falls.

• CJ Adamson and Ella Hopkins each had 20 points as Lourdes buried Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71-30.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Sophie Andring scored 13 points and powerful Dover-Eyota beat St. Charles 66-25. Twelve different Eagles scored.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Olivia Beckman and Sydney Torgerson dominated the action, with 19 and 18 points, respectively, in Houston's 59-36 win over Schaeffer Academy.

• Jordian Leahy poured in 21 points and Spring Grove beat Lanesboro 44-37. Jessie Schreiber scored 15 points and Brielle Ruen 12 for Lanesboro.

• Lexy Foster scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Grand Meadow’s 58-30 romp over Lyle/Pacelli. Lauren Queensland had 15 points and eight rebounds and Kendyl Queensland had 13 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Fillmore Central grabbed an 18-point halftime lead and beat Mabel-Canton 59-36. Lauren Mensink had 14 points and Kammry Broadwater 12. Kinley Soiney had 14 points and eight rebounds for Mabel-Canton.

• Elise Somer had 16 points, Kyle Verthein 14 and Madison Oslie 12 in Lewiston-Altura’s 63-38 win over Spring Grove. Jordian Leahy had a huge for game for Spring Grove with 26 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

• Cotter continued to play like one of the top handful of teams in southeastern Minnesota, blasting Rushford-Peterson 69-29. Megan Morgan had 25 points and hit four 3-pointers. Ava Killian added 11 points. R-P got 10 points from Emaria Jacobson.

