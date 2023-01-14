99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
January 13, 2023 08:46 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Lewis Doyle and Mason King scored 21 points each but it wasn't enough as Caledonia suffered a 74-64 loss to La Crosse (Wis.) to give the Warriors (3-5) a rare three-game losing streak.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lauren Queensland made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points as Grand Meadow rolled past LeRoy-Ostrander 55-18.

Prep
Girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 13, 2023 08:57 PM
By  Staff reports
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
January 13, 2023 08:46 PM
By  Staff reports
Prep
Boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
January 13, 2023 08:44 PM
By  Staff reports
Prep
Chatfield, Spring Grove players had quick change from football to basketball
Chatfield and Spring Grove reached state title games in football this fall. Players from each team had to move on to the basketball season just a few days later.
January 13, 2023 03:00 PM
By  Guy N. Limbeck