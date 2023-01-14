High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lewis Doyle and Mason King scored 21 points each but it wasn't enough as Caledonia suffered a 74-64 loss to La Crosse (Wis.) to give the Warriors (3-5) a rare three-game losing streak.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Lauren Queensland made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points as Grand Meadow rolled past LeRoy-Ostrander 55-18.