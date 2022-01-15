SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 14, 2022 09:46 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Easton Suess poured in 24 points and Camden Holecek added 22 as Kasson-Mantorville outscored Pine Island 75-60. Nick Bauer drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Panthers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Joslyn Carlson scored her 1,000th point in the first half to help lead Goodhue past Lourdes 58-52. Elisabeth Gadient had 18 and five rebounds to pace Goodhue while Anika Schafer had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Carlson finished with 10 points. Vivica Bretton had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Lourdes. Ella Hopkins also had 13 points while while Emily Bowron made four 3-pointers and had 12 points.

Aby Shubert scored 25 points and Kaylee Narveson added 13 as Kasson-Mantorville rolled past Pine Island

