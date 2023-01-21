STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 20, 2023 08:57 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Isaiah Hanson had another big game as he led Mayo with 28 points and he knocked down four 3-pointers as the Spartans defeated Winona 77-55. Kai'Ree Gadson added 15 points for Mayo. Charlie VandeBerg tallied 19 points for the Winhawks and Bryan Cassellius added 14.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Sven Oberg made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points while Blake Schitz was right behind with 19 points as Pine Island nipped Lourdes 66-62. Dillung Kullang led a balanced Lourdes attack with 14 points, Aidan Jahns scored 13 and Sam Theobald added 12.

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa had nice balance as Carter Christopherson scored 20 pointss, Hunter Streit had 19 and Kayden Rodrick added 17 in a 66-48 victory over Kasson-Mantorville. Ethan Lee led the KoMets with 14 points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Jayce Kiehne scored 18 while Luke Hellickson hit four 3-pointer and had 16 points as Fillmore Central topped Southland 61-46. Sam Boe led the Rebels with 14 points.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Zale Bushlack scored 21 points as United South Central slipped past Triton 61-58. Jayce Leonardo led Triton with 19 points and Pierce Petersohn added 13.

Trey Thielbar scored 21 points and Tyson Cooreman chipped in with 14 as Randolph topped New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 63-48.

NON-CONFERENCE

Cayden Tollefsrud scored 28 points and had four 3-pointers while Jordan Larson knocked down five triples and had 19 points as Mabel-Canton defeated Alden-Conger 78-65.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Cassidy Shute scored a game-high 25 points to help Austin pull away in the second half in an 81-54 win over John Marshall. Shute knocked down three of Austin's 11 3-pointers, while Ajiem Agwa made two of her own on her way to 17 points. Jazmin Daing tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to record the double-double and Alayna Meister finished with 17 points for the Rockets.

• Mayo used some solid second half defense and a game-high 17 points from Hannah Hanson to knock off Winona 64-53. Izabell Ruskell added 13 points for the Spartans, who held the Winhawks to 23 points after the half. MacKenzi Simmons finished with 15 points to lead Winona.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Natalie Beaver finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to record the impressive double-double and help Hayfield to a 60-34 win over Maple River. Kristen Watson added 17 points as well for the Vikings.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lexy Foster led a balanced Grand Meadow attack with 15 points as the Larks knocked off Southland 51-32. Lauren Queensland finished with 14 and Kendyl Queensland added 12 for GM.

Kinley Soiney knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Mabel-Canton’s 66-33 defeat of Lyle/Austin Pacelli. Hope Erickson tallied 19 points and eight rebounds to help pace M-C as well.

