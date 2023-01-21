High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Isaiah Hanson had another big game as he led Mayo with 28 points and he knocked down four 3-pointers as the Spartans defeated Winona 77-55. Kai'Ree Gadson added 15 points for Mayo. Charlie VandeBerg tallied 19 points for the Winhawks and Bryan Cassellius added 14.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Sven Oberg made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points while Blake Schitz was right behind with 19 points as Pine Island nipped Lourdes 66-62. Dillung Kullang led a balanced Lourdes attack with 14 points, Aidan Jahns scored 13 and Sam Theobald added 12.

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa had nice balance as Carter Christopherson scored 20 pointss, Hunter Streit had 19 and Kayden Rodrick added 17 in a 66-48 victory over Kasson-Mantorville. Ethan Lee led the KoMets with 14 points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jayce Kiehne scored 18 while Luke Hellickson hit four 3-pointer and had 16 points as Fillmore Central topped Southland 61-46. Sam Boe led the Rebels with 14 points.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Zale Bushlack scored 21 points as United South Central slipped past Triton 61-58. Jayce Leonardo led Triton with 19 points and Pierce Petersohn added 13.

• Trey Thielbar scored 21 points and Tyson Cooreman chipped in with 14 as Randolph topped New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 63-48.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Cayden Tollefsrud scored 28 points and had four 3-pointers while Jordan Larson knocked down five triples and had 19 points as Mabel-Canton defeated Alden-Conger 78-65.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Cassidy Shute scored a game-high 25 points to help Austin pull away in the second half in an 81-54 win over John Marshall. Shute knocked down three of Austin's 11 3-pointers, while Ajiem Agwa made two of her own on her way to 17 points. Jazmin Daing tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to record the double-double and Alayna Meister finished with 17 points for the Rockets.

• Mayo used some solid second half defense and a game-high 17 points from Hannah Hanson to knock off Winona 64-53. Izabell Ruskell added 13 points for the Spartans, who held the Winhawks to 23 points after the half. MacKenzi Simmons finished with 15 points to lead Winona.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Natalie Beaver finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to record the impressive double-double and help Hayfield to a 60-34 win over Maple River. Kristen Watson added 17 points as well for the Vikings.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Lexy Foster led a balanced Grand Meadow attack with 15 points as the Larks knocked off Southland 51-32. Lauren Queensland finished with 14 and Kendyl Queensland added 12 for GM.

• Kinley Soiney knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Mabel-Canton’s 66-33 defeat of Lyle/Austin Pacelli. Hope Erickson tallied 19 points and eight rebounds to help pace M-C as well.