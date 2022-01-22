SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 21, 2022 07:57 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• LeRoy-Ostrander moved to 9-3 overall with a decisive 83-61 win over Mabel-Canton. Tanner Olson had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals. Chase Johnson and Levi Royston each had 16 points, and Johnson hit four 3-pointers. Gavin Sweeney had 10 points and seven rebounds. Cayden Tollefsrud had 17 points for M-C.

