High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Isaiah Hanson drained seven 3-pointers and poured in 37 points while Alex Gyarmaty notched 17 points as Mayo rolled past Faribault 83-52.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Will Opsahl hit four 3-pointers and was one of four Wildcats in double figures with 20 points as Goodhue toppled Cannon Falls 75-54. Justin Buck added 13 points for Goodhue, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class A. Aiden Johnson led the Bombers with 15 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lewis Doyle scored 15 points in Caledonia's 79-65 loss to Holmen, Wis.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Eighth-grader Alivia Bell led a balanced Winona attack with 17 points as the Winhawks had little issue with John Marshall in a 52-37 win. Alayna Meister led JM with 13 points.

• Mayo used 22 points from Ava Miller and some solid defense to sprint past Faribault 62-36. Hannah Hanson added 11 as well for Mayo, which led 25-11 at the half. Amira Williams knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to 22 points for Faribault.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kendra Harvey finished with a game-best 21 points as Byron used a big second half to get past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59-41. Natalie Dykes tallied 17 points to lead the Cougars, who trailed 25-22 at the half.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Clarissa Sauer recorded a game-high 23 points to help Winona Cotter to a season sweep of Rushford-Peterson with a 66-54 win. Allyssa Williams chipped in 15 for the Ramblers.

• Kylie Verthein (21) and Natalie Lubinski (19) combined for 40 points in Lewiston-Altura’s 71-41 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Illeana DeAngel hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Falcons.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Kate Friese scored 19 points, including her 1,000th career point in Schaeffer Academy's 59-52 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. Jordan Runde finished with a game-high 23 to lead the Cardinals.

• Priya Kingsley (28) and Sydney Torgerson (26) nearly outscored Southland by themselves in helping Houston to an 80-57 win.

Lexy Foster finished with 22 points and Lauren Queensland added 17 in Grand Meadow's 67-31 victory over Mabel-Canton.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Anna Olsen scored 25 points and Paige Ford had 20 points and nine rebounds as Randolph defeated Maple River 69-47.

• Byrlee Iverson poured in 30 points as Triton sprinted past Medford 65-28.

• Natalie Beaver hit seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points but Hayfield fell 59-54 to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59-54.