High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Goodhue put the clamps on Pine Island and picked up an easy 46-25 win. Dayne Wojcik paced the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points. Will Opsahl had 10. Nick Bauer had 11 points for the Panthers.

• Camden Holecek finished 7-for-11 beyond the arc en route to 26 points as Kasson-Mantorville handled Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61-40.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Carter Todd scored a game-best 23 points and Parker McQuin finished with 15 as La Crescent-Hokah beat Lewiston-Altura 65-53. Thomas Menk scored 19 to lead the Cardinals.

• Mitchell Wallace and Elvis Pina each finished with 15 points in Dover-Eyota's 64-44 win over Wabasha-Kellogg.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Twelve different Triton players scored as it rode to an easy 83-42 win over Medford. Treyton Sackett led the way with 13 points.

• Isaac Matti finished with a game-high 23 points and Easton Fritcher recorded the double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Hayfield's 91-50 blowout win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. Ethan Pack also scored 17 points for the top-ranked team in Class A.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lake City got 29 points and 10 rebounds from star Natalie Bremer and beat Cannon Falls 56-42. The Tigers played without standout center Mya Shones. Jacey Majerus added 10 points and five rebounds for the Tigers.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Lanesboro buried Schaeffer Academy 73-16 as Malia Tessum scored 22 points and hit six 3-pointers. Kaci Ruen stayed hot with 20 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• No. 3-ranked Goodhue snapped Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s six-game winning streak, downing the Bulldogs 64-43. The unbeaten Wildcats got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Tori Miller, 13 points from Elisabeth Gaident, and 10 points and five rebounds from Joslyn Carlson. P-E-M was paced by Abigail O’Reilly’s 14 points.