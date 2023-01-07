99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 06, 2023 09:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Hunter Lorenson hit three 3-pointers and tallied 26 points while Keegan Ryan also made a trio of triples and had 15 points as Lake City, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, topped Pine Island 57-39 to improve to 9-0, 4-0 in the HVL.

Ethan Lee made four 3-pointers and tallied 22 points and Caisen Thome added 20 points as Kasson-Mantorville nipped Cannon Falls 56-54. Dylan Banks and Jadan Winchell both had 14 points for the Bombers and they combined for seven 3-pointers with Winchell hitting four.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Reid Klug knocked down six 3-pointers and had 20 points and Lewis Doyle had a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as Caledonia rolled past Wabasha-Kellogg 90-57. Parker Springer had 14 points to pace W-K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayce Kiehne pumped in 25 points, Bryce Corson chipped in with 13 and Fillmore Central pulled away in the second half to defeat Dover-Eyota 72-57. Reese Hyatt, Mavrick Sobczak and Levi Williams all had 14 points for D-E.

Noah Bjerke-Wieser poured in 25 points and Gunnar Esser tallied 14 as La Crescent-Hokah toppled St. Charles 79-39. The two players combined to make nine 3-pointers with Bjerke-Wieser hitting five.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Colton Steberg drained five 3-pointers and poured in 24 and Alex Lee added 12 points as Kenyon-Wanamingo defeated Blooming Prairie 75-53. Gabe Hein led the Blossoms with 15 points and Zack Hein chipped in with 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Hannah Hanson had 26 points and Ava Miller 18 in Mayo’s 69-39 thumping of Owatonna.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Mahli Benjamin had 16 points and hit three 3-pointers in Lake City’s 56-37 win over Pine Island. The Panthers slipped to 0-11.

ADVERTISEMENT

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Lyle/Austin Pacelli held LeRoy-Ostrander to six second-half points and won 65-31. Kirsten Koopal was L/P’s leading scorer with 14 points. She also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Lexy Foster had 15 points and Lauren Queensland 14 in Grand Meadow’s 62-33 Southeast Conference win over Schaeffer Academy.

• Spring Grove held Southland to 16 first-half points and went on to a 47-36 win. Kylie Hammel led the Lions with 16 points. Bria Nelson hit three of Southland’s six 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Byron dropped its third straight game, falling 66-54 to Jordan. Kendra Harvey had 23 points for the the Bears, who trailed 28-23 at halftime. Jordan is unbeaten at 8-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class AAA.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Century, Winona girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Century, Winona girls basketball on Jan. 6, 2023
Century hosted Winona for a girls basketball game on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
January 06, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 06, 2023 09:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
January 06, 2023 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
January 06, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports