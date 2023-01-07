High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Hunter Lorenson hit three 3-pointers and tallied 26 points while Keegan Ryan also made a trio of triples and had 15 points as Lake City, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, topped Pine Island 57-39 to improve to 9-0, 4-0 in the HVL.

• Ethan Lee made four 3-pointers and tallied 22 points and Caisen Thome added 20 points as Kasson-Mantorville nipped Cannon Falls 56-54. Dylan Banks and Jadan Winchell both had 14 points for the Bombers and they combined for seven 3-pointers with Winchell hitting four.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Reid Klug knocked down six 3-pointers and had 20 points and Lewis Doyle had a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as Caledonia rolled past Wabasha-Kellogg 90-57. Parker Springer had 14 points to pace W-K.

• Jayce Kiehne pumped in 25 points, Bryce Corson chipped in with 13 and Fillmore Central pulled away in the second half to defeat Dover-Eyota 72-57. Reese Hyatt, Mavrick Sobczak and Levi Williams all had 14 points for D-E.

• Noah Bjerke-Wieser poured in 25 points and Gunnar Esser tallied 14 as La Crescent-Hokah toppled St. Charles 79-39. The two players combined to make nine 3-pointers with Bjerke-Wieser hitting five.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Colton Steberg drained five 3-pointers and poured in 24 and Alex Lee added 12 points as Kenyon-Wanamingo defeated Blooming Prairie 75-53. Gabe Hein led the Blossoms with 15 points and Zack Hein chipped in with 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Hannah Hanson had 26 points and Ava Miller 18 in Mayo’s 69-39 thumping of Owatonna.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Mahli Benjamin had 16 points and hit three 3-pointers in Lake City’s 56-37 win over Pine Island. The Panthers slipped to 0-11.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Lyle/Austin Pacelli held LeRoy-Ostrander to six second-half points and won 65-31. Kirsten Koopal was L/P’s leading scorer with 14 points. She also grabbed 11 rebounds.

• Lexy Foster had 15 points and Lauren Queensland 14 in Grand Meadow’s 62-33 Southeast Conference win over Schaeffer Academy.

• Spring Grove held Southland to 16 first-half points and went on to a 47-36 win. Kylie Hammel led the Lions with 16 points. Bria Nelson hit three of Southland’s six 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Byron dropped its third straight game, falling 66-54 to Jordan. Kendra Harvey had 23 points for the the Bears, who trailed 28-23 at halftime. Jordan is unbeaten at 8-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class AAA.