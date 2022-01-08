High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Brayden Williams scored 19 points and Evan Dushek added 17 as Owatonna ran its Big Nine Conference record to 5-0 with a 73-52 victory over Mayo. KaiRee Gadson led the Spartans with 18 points.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Jacob Wulf scored 23 points to lead Cannon Falls past Lourdes 65-55. Parker Dunham scored a game-high 26 points for Lourdes.

• James Durst scored 14 points and Trent DeCook added 13 as Byron nipped Goodhue 59-53. Will Opsahl made four 3-pointers and netted 19 points for Goodhue and Dayne Wojcik added 17.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Drew Schindler hit four 3-pointers and popped in 22 points while Isaac Stevens chipped in with 20 as Chatfield defeated Fillmore Central 86-65. Luke Hellickson and Jayce Kiehne both scored 17 points for Fillmore Central with Hellickson drilling five 3-pointers.

• Brady Meyers scored 13 points and made a trio of 3-pointers as Dover-Eyota held off Winona Cotter 46-40. Payton Weifenbach had 22 points and seven rebounds for Cotter.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Laden Nerison scored 26 points, while Paul Kortsch collected 14 points and 10 rebounds as Kenyon-Wanamingo defeated Blooming Prairie 80-53. Drew Kittelson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Blossoms.

• Isaac Matti scored 19 points and hit four 3-pointers and Ethan Pack had 17 points and drained five 3-pointers as Hayfield topped Triton 66-51. Trey Sackett led Triton with 13 points.

• Clay Nielsen netted 18 points as Randolph topped Faribault Bethlehem Academy 67-41, Justin Simones tallied 20 points for FBA.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Elijah Solum poured in 30 points and Tysen Grinde aded 20 points as Spring Grove rolled past Schaeffer Academy 58-14.

• Alex Arneson netted 20 points and Cayden Tollefsrud added 14 as Mabel-Canton posted a nice 69-44 win over Houston. Tanner Kubitz had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hurricanes and Carter Geiwitz had 14 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jayce Kiehne tallied 20 points and Luke Hellickson added 15 as Fillmore Central slipped past Kingsland 65-58. Jayden Brink knocked down six 3-pointers and had 20 points for Kingsland.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Hannah Hanson scored 31 points and Mayo held off Owatonna 77-67. Adit Koth added 19 points for the Spartans, including hitting four 3-pointers.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lourdes jumped out to a 21-point halftime lead and buried Cannon Falls 63-41. Nine different Eagles scored in the game. CJ Adamson led the way with 17 points. Vivica Bretton had 16 and Emily Bowron 10.

• Goodhue continued its excellent season witih another excellent win, beating Byron 68-51. The 10-1 Wildcats built a 17-point halftime lead and then put things away. Elisabeth Gadient had 18 points and six rebounds. Tori Miller added 16 points and six rebounds and Anika Schaefer had 15 points and four rebounds. Kendra Harvey had 14 points for Byron.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Elise Sommer had 17 points and 15 rebounds in Lewiston-Altura’s 49-37 win over Rushford-Peterson. Kaylee Ruber had 23 points and eight rebounds for R-P.

• Jayden Zimmerman scored 12 points, while Peyton Berg and Evy Goldsmith each had 10 in Chatfield’s 53-20 domination of Fillmore Central. Chatfield moved to 10-4 overall.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Spring Grove secured a 49-42 win over Schaeffer Academy as Addyson McHugh had 13 points, Emerson Ingvalson and Siri Konkel 11 each, and Katelyn Kraus 10.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Kristen Watson scored 31 points, hitting three 3-pointers along the way as Hayfield romped past Triton 70-38. The Vikings hit 14 of 17 free throws.

• Blooming Prairie climbed back from a six-point halfltime deficit and beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 40-38. Haven Carlson led the Blossoms with 10 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lanesboro’s Kaci Ruen poured in 23 points and Lanesboro blitzed Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 69-32.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Tate Cothern made 18 saves and Will Sexton scored his second goal of the season to lift Mayo to a 1-0 win against Hibbing/Chisholm.

• Dixon Ehlers made an impressive 65 saves, but Red Wing fell to visiting Proctor 3-2.