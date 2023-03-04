99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Friday, March 3, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 10:02 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Isaiah Hanson (25 points), Sawyer Markham (23) and Alex Gyarmaty (23) combined to score 71 points as Mayo hit the century mark in a 100-70 victory over Albert Lea. Markham canned five 3-pointers and Hanson hit three in the regular-season finale for Mayo (19-7, 15-7 Big Nine). Teddy Collins drained seven 3-pointers and poured in 33 points for Albert Lea (7-19, 6-16 Big Nine).

By Staff reports
