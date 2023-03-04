High school highlights for Friday, March 3, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Isaiah Hanson (25 points), Sawyer Markham (23) and Alex Gyarmaty (23) combined to score 71 points as Mayo hit the century mark in a 100-70 victory over Albert Lea. Markham canned five 3-pointers and Hanson hit three in the regular-season finale for Mayo (19-7, 15-7 Big Nine). Teddy Collins drained seven 3-pointers and poured in 33 points for Albert Lea (7-19, 6-16 Big Nine).
ADVERTISEMENT