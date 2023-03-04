High school highlights for Friday, March 3, 2023

• Isaiah Hanson (25 points), Sawyer Markham (23) and Alex Gyarmaty (23) combined to score 71 points as Mayo hit the century mark in a 100-70 victory over Albert Lea. Markham canned five 3-pointers and Hanson hit three in the regular-season finale for Mayo (19-7, 15-7 Big Nine). Teddy Collins drained seven 3-pointers and poured in 33 points for Albert Lea (7-19, 6-16 Big Nine).

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.