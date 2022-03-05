SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Friday, March 4, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 04, 2022 09:57 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

KaiRee Gadson had 18 points and Makuei Riek and Yaih Marial had 15 apiece in Mayo’s regular-season ending 72-63 win over Albert Lea.

Jaden Wysocki had 14 points and Ryan Ohm 13 for Century, which lost in double overtime to Mankato East, 66-64.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Two Winona swimmers reach Class A championship finals
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
March 04, 2022 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Friday, March 4, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
March 04, 2022 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for Friday, March 4, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
March 04, 2022 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
State individual wrestling
Prep
State individual wrestling: KoMets lead the way with four semifinalists; Rochester-area sees 16 reach semis
Overall, it was a solid day for the area at the MSHSL state individual wrestling championships on Friday.
March 04, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten