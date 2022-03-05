High school highlights for Friday, March 4, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• KaiRee Gadson had 18 points and Makuei Riek and Yaih Marial had 15 apiece in Mayo’s regular-season ending 72-63 win over Albert Lea.
• Jaden Wysocki had 14 points and Ryan Ohm 13 for Century, which lost in double overtime to Mankato East, 66-64.
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
State individual wrestling: KoMets lead the way with four semifinalists; Rochester-area sees 16 reach semis
Overall, it was a solid day for the area at the MSHSL state individual wrestling championships on Friday.