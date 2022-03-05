High school highlights for Friday, March 4, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• KaiRee Gadson had 18 points and Makuei Riek and Yaih Marial had 15 apiece in Mayo’s regular-season ending 72-63 win over Albert Lea.

• Jaden Wysocki had 14 points and Ryan Ohm 13 for Century, which lost in double overtime to Mankato East, 66-64.