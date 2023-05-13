High school highlights for Friday, May 12, 2023
Friday's top performances for area high school teams and athletes.
BASEBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Sam Hruska was 2-for-3 with a double, and he drove in all three of Mayo's runs in a 3-1 win at Coon Rapids. Hruska's 2-RBI single in the top of the seventh turned out to the be the difference; it brought in the game-winning run. Kasey Carlson pitched a strong 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He allowed six hits (all singles), gave up just one walk and struck out nine batters.
ADVERTISEMENT