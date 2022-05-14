High school highlights for Friday, May 13, 2022

Softball

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Goodhue rallied from three runs down, scoring four in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a dramatic 7-6 win against Stewartville. Anika Schafer (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) and Karli Zetah (2 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 stolen bases) led the way at the plate for the Wildcats. Alayna Leighton led Stewartville, going 3-for-4 with a run.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Claire Springer allowed one run on just three hits, while striking out eight batters, to lead Chatfield to an 8-1 win against Lourdes. Alexis Hinckley was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Gophers, while Peyton Berg was 2-for-3 with a double.

Baseball

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Byron bounced back from its first loss of the season by shutting out rival Stewartville 6-0 at Byron on Friday. John Lutzi twirled a complete-game gem, allowing six hits and two walks, while striking out seven. Tyler Fox hit a home run and had four RBIs for the Bears (15-1). Jake Coshenet also homered, while Jackson Schroeder was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Owen Sikkink was 2-for-4 for Stewartville.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Carter Mathison and Tytan Small both were 2-for-4 to pace St. Charles to a 3-1 win against rival Chatfield. Kaleb Schultz-Schweitzer earned the win for the Saints, going five innings and allowing a run on three hits. Drew O'Connor was the tough-luck loser, allowing three runs on seven hits, with just one walk and 12 strikeouts. The loss is the first of the season for Chatfield (12-1). St. Charles is 5-9 overall.

