High school highlights for Friday, May 13, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
Softball
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Goodhue rallied from three runs down, scoring four in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a dramatic 7-6 win against Stewartville. Anika Schafer (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) and Karli Zetah (2 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 stolen bases) led the way at the plate for the Wildcats. Alayna Leighton led Stewartville, going 3-for-4 with a run.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Claire Springer allowed one run on just three hits, while striking out eight batters, to lead Chatfield to an 8-1 win against Lourdes. Alexis Hinckley was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Gophers, while Peyton Berg was 2-for-3 with a double.
Baseball
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
ADVERTISEMENT
• Byron bounced back from its first loss of the season by shutting out rival Stewartville 6-0 at Byron on Friday. John Lutzi twirled a complete-game gem, allowing six hits and two walks, while striking out seven. Tyler Fox hit a home run and had four RBIs for the Bears (15-1). Jake Coshenet also homered, while Jackson Schroeder was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Owen Sikkink was 2-for-4 for Stewartville.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Carter Mathison and Tytan Small both were 2-for-4 to pace St. Charles to a 3-1 win against rival Chatfield. Kaleb Schultz-Schweitzer earned the win for the Saints, going five innings and allowing a run on three hits. Drew O'Connor was the tough-luck loser, allowing three runs on seven hits, with just one walk and 12 strikeouts. The loss is the first of the season for Chatfield (12-1). St. Charles is 5-9 overall.