SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Friday, May 13, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 13, 2022 07:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Softball

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Goodhue rallied from three runs down, scoring four in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a dramatic 7-6 win against Stewartville. Anika Schafer (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) and Karli Zetah (2 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 stolen bases) led the way at the plate for the Wildcats. Alayna Leighton led Stewartville, going 3-for-4 with a run.

NON-CONFERENCE

Claire Springer allowed one run on just three hits, while striking out eight batters, to lead Chatfield to an 8-1 win against Lourdes. Alexis Hinckley was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Gophers, while Peyton Berg was 2-for-3 with a double.

Baseball

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Byron bounced back from its first loss of the season by shutting out rival Stewartville 6-0 at Byron on Friday. John Lutzi twirled a complete-game gem, allowing six hits and two walks, while striking out seven. Tyler Fox hit a home run and had four RBIs for the Bears (15-1). Jake Coshenet also homered, while Jackson Schroeder was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Owen Sikkink was 2-for-4 for Stewartville.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Carter Mathison and Tytan Small both were 2-for-4 to pace St. Charles to a 3-1 win against rival Chatfield. Kaleb Schultz-Schweitzer earned the win for the Saints, going five innings and allowing a run on three hits. Drew O'Connor was the tough-luck loser, allowing three runs on seven hits, with just one walk and 12 strikeouts. The loss is the first of the season for Chatfield (12-1). St. Charles is 5-9 overall.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, May 13, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
May 13, 2022 07:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Friday, May 13, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 13, 2022 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Friday, May 13, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
May 13, 2022 07:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
060921-BYRON-BASEBALL-CHAMPIONSHIP-9615.jpg
Exclusive
Prep
'This group has the best chemistry': Byron baseball having fun with high expectations
The Bears are off to a 14-0 start, utilizing a strong pitching staff and a WWE championship belt.
May 13, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten