High school highlights for Friday, May 19, 2023

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Eli Keirstead went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored as Burnsville topped John Marshall 11-3. Aaron Terpstra went 2-for-3 with a run for the Rockets.

• Lourdes snapped a tie with four runs in the top of the seventh and went on to defeat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6-2. Patrick Streefland earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Emily Ideker threw no-hit ball over the first three innings while Paige Klug and Jenna Mann drove in three runs each as Caledonia overpowered Fillmore Central 19-0 in four innings in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Mackenzie Morey was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Ideker earned another win allowing one unearned run on two hits as Caledonia completed the sweep with an 18-1 victory in four innings. Regan Hanson was 2-for-2 as she collected both hits for Fillmore Central.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Katelyn Kraus went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Kendal Van Minsel and Addyson McHugh both had two hits, including one for extra bases, and two RBIs as Spring Grove outscored Schaeffer Academy 14-9.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Cameron Vermilyea went 2-for-2 with two home runs and three RBIs, Cayleigh Sowieja was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RIBs, Mena Faber was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Alyssa Knudson pitched a three-hit shutout as Triton blanked GMLOK 10-0 in five innings.

