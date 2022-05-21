High school highlights for Friday, May 20, 2022

Baseball

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Matt Haun allowed just three hits and no earned runs in four innings on the mound to pace Century to an 8-2 non-conference win against Northfield. The Panthers’ fifth consecutive victory gives them a 10-6 overall record. Josh Fletcher drove in three runs in the win, while Jerry Fletcher, Harrison Esau (3 RBIs) and Ryan Ohm had two hits apiece.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Chatfield clinched the Three Rivers Conference West Division championship with an 11-5 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Caden Nolte earned the win and went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Carter Daniels was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. The Gophers also won Game 2, to improve to 17-1 this season, winning 8-0. Daniels and Luke Carrier combined to pitch a two-hitter. Drew O'Connor had a two-run home run for the Gophers.

• Thane Meiners pitched six strong innings, allowing one run on five hits, while striking out eight, to lead Caledonia to a 9-1 win against Lewiston-Altura. Meiners was also 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Kyle Bechtel went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs for the Warriors.

Softball

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Avery Werneburg blasted a two-run home run and Mayo smashed 13 hits to get past John Marshall 10-0 in six innings to end the regular season with a win. Tiegan Mancuso went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, while Alexa Carlstrom also finished 3-for-4 with three runs batted in. Carlstrom picked up the win in the circle as well, allowing just two hits in six shutout innings.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Abby Breuer struck out 14 in the circle and also went 3-for-5 with two RBIs as Cannon Falls knocked off by Pine Island 7-3. Rachael Miller finished 3-for-4 with a triple, while Kayley Frenette and Madison Burr each collected a pair of hits for the Bombers. Sophia Polzer was 2-for-4 for the Panthers.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• St. Charles improved to 13-1 in the TRC and 17-2 overall with a regular-season ending 12-1 win at Lewiston-Altura. The Saints have won 12 consecutive games heading into the Section 1AA playoffs, which begin next week. Brenna Koeppel allowed just three hits and one run, while striking out 10 batters in five innings. Lauryn Delger led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored.

• La Crescent-Hokah allowed just one earned run as it swept Rushford-Peterson in a doubleheader 2-1 and then 5-0. Allie Mallicoat picked up the win in game one, allowing one run on four hits in seven innings.

Boys Golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Ethan Knutson shot a 45 at Valley High Golf Course in Houston to earn medalist honors and lead his Houston Hurricanes past Glenville-Emmons 207-220.

