High school highlights for Friday, May 5, 2023

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Madison Hazelton allowed just one run on one hit in five innings and also had an RBI single in the third that proved to be the game-winner in a Winona Cotter 2-1 win over Rushford-Peterson. The game ended in the bottom of the fifth inning due to lightning.

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Payton Konz had two hits and scored two runs as Caledonia edged La Crescent-Hokah 5-4. The Warriors played error-free baseball. Eli McCool had two hits for the Lancers.