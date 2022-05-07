High school highlights for Friday, May 6, 2022

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Thomas Ekern hit a walk-off double to lift Rushford-Peterson to a 6-5 win over Lewiston-Altura in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Alex Ronnenberg homered and had two RBIs for R-P. Kyle Fredrickson had two hits, including a double for L-A.

• Lewiston-Altura won the second game of a double-header with Rushford-Peterson, getting a three-hitter and 12 strikeouts from pitcher Caleb Mueller.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Carter Daniels went 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs, Jack Dornack went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Connor Jax was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as Chatfield beat visiting Kenyon-Wanamingo 13-3 in six innings. Luke Carrier allowed one earned run on five with nine strikeouts for the win as the Gophers improve to 10-0.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Ellie Ekern had two doubles and two RBIs in helping Rushford-Peterson to a 9-2 win over Lewiston-Altura. Cassandra Boyum also had two hits for the Trojans, including a double. Lavin LeJeune and Caidance Veraguth each had two hits for L-A.

• Peyton Berg and Alexis Hinckley each home for Chatfield which downed Wabasha-Kellogg 10-0 in five innings in the first of two games. Berg was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Hinckley 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

• Sydney Allen and Claire Springer each had two hits and a home run apiece as Chatfield beat Wabasha-Kellogg 6-5 in the second game of a doubleheader. Peyton Berg went 2-for-4 for the Gophers. Ella Lineweaver went 3-for-4 for W-K and Sophie Graner 2-for-3.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Josie Flom tossed a shutout as Kenyon-Wanamingo nipped Bethlehem Academy 1-0.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kaylee Peter excelled on the mound and at the plate as Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lourdes 4-2.

Peter tossed a four-hitter and didn’t allow an earned run with 12 strikeouts to earn the win. At the plate she went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Skylar Beckel was also 2-for-3 for P-E-M.

• Abby Breuer went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs in helping Cannon Falls to a 10-0 win over Medford. She also pitched all five innings for the Bombers, tossing a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

• Makayla Steffes earned the win on the mound and went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored at the plate as Winona topped Byron 12-2 in five innings. Grace Fricke hit a pair of doubles, scored two runs and had two RBIs for the Winhawks. Winona (13-1) has won five straight.

BOYS GOLF

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jake Fishbaugher shot a 39 as Fillmore Central defeated Caledonia 174-207.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Colin Jordison was second overall with a 39 as Blooming Prairie scored a 171 to beat Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (176), United South Central (184) and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (incomplete).

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ryan Nutter carded an even par 35 as La Crescent- Hokah topped Coulee (Wis.) Luther 159-180.