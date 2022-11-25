SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Top performances by southeastern Minnesota high school players and teams in Friday's games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
November 25, 2022 05:59 PM
GIRLS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• MARSHALL — Ida Huber stopped 15 shots and the Dodge County Wildcats scored once in each period to earn a 3-1 victory at Marshall on the opening day of the Marshall Thanksgiving Classic. The Wildcats (4-0-0), ranked No. 5 in Class A, received goals from Bryn Spreiter, Mollie Koch and Zoe Heimer.

Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey results for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games
November 25, 2022 05:57 PM
By  Staff reports
013122-LOURDES-LA-CRESCENT-BOYS-HOCKEY-9605.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey '22-'23: State's 2nd-leading scorer and a D-I prospect top players to watch list
La Crescent-Hokah's Wyatt Farrell, who scored 49 goals last season, and JM's JT Veney, a smooth and tall defenseman, are among the top boys hockey players in southeastern Minnesota this winter.
November 25, 2022 02:00 PM
By  Jason Feldman
Mayo vs. Hastings Boys Hockey
Prep
Boys Hockey '22-'23: Mayo's Jacobson a battle-tested, team-first leader
Sam Jacobson led the Mayo boys hockey team in goals and points last season. After a summer filled with gaining experience at higher levels, Jacobson is prepared to help Mayo make a deep playoff push this season.
November 25, 2022 12:00 PM
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival - Century vs. Dodge County Boy
Prep
Boys hockey '22-'23: Southeastern Minnesota teams at a glance
A quick look at southeastern Minnesota's boys hockey teams for the 2022-23 season.
November 25, 2022 10:00 AM
By  Jason Feldman