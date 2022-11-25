High school highlights for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
Top performances by southeastern Minnesota high school players and teams in Friday's games.
GIRLS HOCKEY
NON-CONFERENCE
• MARSHALL — Ida Huber stopped 15 shots and the Dodge County Wildcats scored once in each period to earn a 3-1 victory at Marshall on the opening day of the Marshall Thanksgiving Classic. The Wildcats (4-0-0), ranked No. 5 in Class A, received goals from Bryn Spreiter, Mollie Koch and Zoe Heimer.
