High school highlights for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

• Madison Burr recorded a team-best 10 kills, as well as 1 assist, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace to lead a balanced Cannon Falls offense in a 3-0 victory against Pine Island. Falon Hepola added 38 assists and 9 digs for the Bombers, who won their fourth consecutive match to improve to 6-1 in the HVL and 22-6 overall. Pine Island (2-5, 12-15) was led by Reese Koenen and Kiley Passow , with six kills apiece.

