High school highlights for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Top performances for southeastern Minnesota high school teams and athletes on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Madison Burr recorded a team-best 10 kills, as well as 1 assist, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace to lead a balanced Cannon Falls offense in a 3-0 victory against Pine Island. Falon Hepola added 38 assists and 9 digs for the Bombers, who won their fourth consecutive match to improve to 6-1 in the HVL and 22-6 overall. Pine Island (2-5, 12-15) was led by Reese Koenen and Kiley Passow, with six kills apiece.
Kingsland senior Kale Mensink thought he was going to miss his entire senior year of football after having foot surgery at the end of June. But he proved to be a quick healer and missed just three full games.