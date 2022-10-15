We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Top performances for southeastern Minnesota high school teams and athletes on Friday.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 14, 2022 08:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VOLLEYBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Madison Burr recorded a team-best 10 kills, as well as 1 assist, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace to lead a balanced Cannon Falls offense in a 3-0 victory against Pine Island. Falon Hepola added 38 assists and 9 digs for the Bombers, who won their fourth consecutive match to improve to 6-1 in the HVL and 22-6 overall. Pine Island (2-5, 12-15) was led by Reese Koenen and Kiley Passow, with six kills apiece.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLYVOLLEYBALLFOOTBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 14, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Volleyball results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota volleyball matches.
October 14, 2022 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo, Century boys soccer
Prep
High school soccer postseason schedule and results
All the latest scores from the MSHSL boys and girls soccer playoffs.
October 14, 2022 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kale Mensink
Prep
Injury leaves Kingsland QB down, but not out of his senior football season
Kingsland senior Kale Mensink thought he was going to miss his entire senior year of football after having foot surgery at the end of June. But he proved to be a quick healer and missed just three full games.
October 14, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck