High school highlights for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Isaiah Beale rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns as No. 9 Mayo bounced back in a big way with a 48-14 victory over New Prague. Carter Holcomb had three receiving touchdowns to bring his total up to 12 in six games.

SOUTHEAST

• Quarterback Jaden Shones finished 13 of 20 with 135 yards passing and three touchdowns — all to Keegan Ryan as the receiver caught 11 of the quarterback's 13 completions for 115 yards to help Lake City knock off Zumbrota-Mazeppa 21-13. Z-M receiver Sam Knowlton had a big game, catching two touchdowns as part of an 11-catch, 189-yard day.

MID-SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Dillon O'Conner tossed four touchdowns and 217 yards in helping No. 5 ranked Fillmore Central beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 41-8. Three of those touchdowns went to Chase Christianson, who hauled in seven receptions for 83 yards and touchdowns of 21, 8 and 16.

• Grady Hengel ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and threw for another TD as Rushford-Peterson slipped past Randolph 36-28 in overtime. Jonah Bunke rushed for 92 on 20 carries with two touchdowns and he scored the winning touchdown with a 5-yard scoring run in overtime. Randolph quarterback Evan Bennerotte was 10-for-20 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

DISTRICT 9-MAN SOUTH, EAST

• Tyler Larson had three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as Mabel-Canton gashed Houston for 262 yards on the ground en route to a 59-6 win.

• Mason Howard ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Lanesboro, ranked No. 2 in Nine-Man, overpowered Nicolett 54-22. Orion Sass rushed for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries for the Burros before exiting early.