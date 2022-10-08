We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
High school highlights for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 07, 2022 09:34 PM
FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Isaiah Beale rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns as No. 9 Mayo bounced back in a big way with a 48-14 victory over New Prague. Carter Holcomb had three receiving touchdowns to bring his total up to 12 in six games.

SOUTHEAST

• Quarterback Jaden Shones finished 13 of 20 with 135 yards passing and three touchdowns — all to Keegan Ryan as the receiver caught 11 of the quarterback's 13 completions for 115 yards to help Lake City knock off Zumbrota-Mazeppa 21-13. Z-M receiver Sam Knowlton had a big game, catching two touchdowns as part of an 11-catch, 189-yard day.

MID-SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Dillon O'Conner tossed four touchdowns and 217 yards in helping No. 5 ranked Fillmore Central beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 41-8. Three of those touchdowns went to Chase Christianson, who hauled in seven receptions for 83 yards and touchdowns of 21, 8 and 16.

Grady Hengel ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and threw for another TD as Rushford-Peterson slipped past Randolph 36-28 in overtime. Jonah Bunke rushed for 92 on 20 carries with two touchdowns and he scored the winning touchdown with a 5-yard scoring run in overtime. Randolph quarterback Evan Bennerotte was 10-for-20 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

DISTRICT 9-MAN SOUTH, EAST

Tyler Larson had three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as Mabel-Canton gashed Houston for 262 yards on the ground en route to a 59-6 win.

Mason Howard ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Lanesboro, ranked No. 2 in Nine-Man, overpowered Nicolett 54-22. Orion Sass rushed for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries for the Burros before exiting early.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
