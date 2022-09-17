High school highlights for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Rees Grimsrud was 13-for-18 for 222 yards and four touchdowns while Carter Holcomb caught 10 passes for 168 yards, including touchdowns of 8, 56 and 37 yards, as Mayo pulled away in the second half to beat Century 49-18. Harrison Esau threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns for Century and Joshua Berg had four catches for 98 yards and two TDs.

• Kasson-Mantorville rushed for 403 yards, gashing the Mankato East for close to nine yards a carry to pick up their second straight victory with a 59-15 win. Broc Barwald and Kyle Nelson each went over the century mark with Barwald leading the way with 159 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries. All three TDs went were over 20-yards.

• After scoring in overtime, the Bears went for the win but the ensuing two-point conversion was stuffed as the Winhawks handed Byron its first loss of the season with a 21-20 overtime win. The Winhawks took a 21-14 lead in the overtime frame on a Mason Langowski touchdown pass to Bryan Cassellius.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• The Plainview-Elgin-Millville defense allowed just 180 total yards, recovered two fumbles and also had an interception in a 34-6 win over Triton. Inside linebacker Logan Dittrich forced and recovered one of those fumbles to go along with 10 combined tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. His running mate, Kaidin Pries finished with 13 combined tackles and two TFL’s.

• Grant Reed rushed for 116 yards and Malayke Parker for 115 as Goodhue beat Lewiston-Altura 42-0. The Wildcats finished with 318 yards rushing.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Sam Backer had 181 yards rushing on just eight carries and Jackson Schild had 75 on six carries in No. 1 Chatfield’s 69-0 rout of St. Charles.

• Noah Bjerke-Wieser caught three of AJ Donovan’s four touchdown passes and also finished with 123 yards rushing as La Crescent-Hokah beat Lake City 28-7. Donovan and Bjerke-Wieser teamed up for passing touchdowns of 5, 43 and 18 yards.

MID SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Dillon O’Connor passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns in Fillmore Central’s 50-7 win over Hayfield. Chase Christianson had an 83-yard kick return for a touchdown to start the game.

• Blooming Prairie moved to 2-1 as the Blossoms beat USC 53-20. Brady Kittelson had 215 yards passing with a pair of touchdowns mixed in.

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH

• Eli Solum finished 6-for-15 passing for 235 yards, with two TD passes in unbeaten Spring Grove’s 56-14 win over Mabel-Canton. He also rushed for 85 yards on 28 carries.

• Corbin Ludemann finished with touchdown runs of 36, 11 and 23 yards, while recording 173 yards on 28 carries in helping Grand Meadow sprint past Houston 34-14. Isaac Harmening had 89 yards on six carries, including a 70-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth as well.