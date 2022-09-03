SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High school highlights for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 02, 2022 09:47 PM
FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Behind an efficient offense Stewartville scored 49 unanswered points in a 49-3 win over Mankato East. Quarterback Ayden Helder completed 10 of 15 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. Owen Sikkink hauled in one of those and also had three rushing TDs,

