High school highlights for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
FOOTBALL
BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
• Behind an efficient offense Stewartville scored 49 unanswered points in a 49-3 win over Mankato East. Quarterback Ayden Helder completed 10 of 15 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. Owen Sikkink hauled in one of those and also had three rushing TDs,
John Marshall fell 23-0 to Mankato West after severe weather ended the game early.
Grand Meadow hosted Lanesboro in a week 1 District-9 South game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Grand Meadow.