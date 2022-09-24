High school highlights for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ella Babcock had 16 kills and five ace serves while Abby Distad dished out 29 set assists as Kasson-Mantorville blanked Owatonna 3-0.

• Madison Burr had 14 kills and Falon Hepola dished 23 set assists as Cannon Falls slipped past Albany 2-1 in the first round of the AA Showcase. In the second round, Burr had six kills and Hepola 18 set assists as the Bombers beat Mounds Park Academy 2-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

NON-CONFERENCE

• No. 3 Edina beat No. 2 Mayo 6-1, with Mayo's only win coming at No. 1 singles where Aoife Loftus prevailed 6-0, 6-3. Mayo played without top player Claire Loftus, who is out for the next two weeks with a wrist injury. A pack of the Mayo-Edina matches were extremely close, including Mayo losing 2-6, 7-5, 10-6 at No. 2 singles and 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles.

