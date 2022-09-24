We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 23, 2022 08:28 PM
VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Ella Babcock had 16 kills and five ace serves while Abby Distad dished out 29 set assists as Kasson-Mantorville blanked Owatonna 3-0.

Madison Burr had 14 kills and Falon Hepola dished 23 set assists as Cannon Falls slipped past Albany 2-1 in the first round of the AA Showcase. In the second round, Burr had six kills and Hepola 18 set assists as the Bombers beat Mounds Park Academy 2-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

NON-CONFERENCE
• No. 3 Edina beat No. 2 Mayo 6-1, with Mayo's only win coming at No. 1 singles where Aoife Loftus prevailed 6-0, 6-3. Mayo played without top player Claire Loftus, who is out for the next two weeks with a wrist injury. A pack of the Mayo-Edina matches were extremely close, including Mayo losing 2-6, 7-5, 10-6 at No. 2 singles and 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles.

